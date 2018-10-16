All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 8732 Washington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
8732 Washington Ave
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

8732 Washington Ave

8732 Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8732 Washington Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8732 Washington Ave Available 06/01/20 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Single Story House on corner lot with Add-on room - Single Story Home with Garage (for storage only), on a corner lot in La Mesa. Located close to shopping, and freeway access.

This home has wood laminate and vinyl flooring, the kitchen has a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave.

There are window A/C units (in each room), wall heating, a wood fireplace, dual pane windows, upgraded electrical, washer and dryer (as is) located in the garage.

This home also has an additional add-on room, the backyard is fenced with a patio, a gazebo, and storage shed. Low-maintenance yard has irrigation system with gardener service included.

Renters Insurance required upon move-in. Sewer Paid. Pet okay on approval (Under 30 lbs.) Sorry No Smoking.

Lease

Please do not disturb current occupant.

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE2094614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8732 Washington Ave have any available units?
8732 Washington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8732 Washington Ave have?
Some of 8732 Washington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8732 Washington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8732 Washington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8732 Washington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8732 Washington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8732 Washington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8732 Washington Ave offers parking.
Does 8732 Washington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8732 Washington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8732 Washington Ave have a pool?
No, 8732 Washington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8732 Washington Ave have accessible units?
No, 8732 Washington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8732 Washington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8732 Washington Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct
La Mesa, CA 91941
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Elán Avante Apartment Homes
8515 Chloe Ave
La Mesa, CA 91942
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St
La Mesa, CA 91941
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy
La Mesa, CA 91942
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
La Mesa Apartments with BalconyLa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College