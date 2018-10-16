Amenities

8732 Washington Ave Available 06/01/20 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Single Story House on corner lot with Add-on room - Single Story Home with Garage (for storage only), on a corner lot in La Mesa. Located close to shopping, and freeway access.



This home has wood laminate and vinyl flooring, the kitchen has a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave.



There are window A/C units (in each room), wall heating, a wood fireplace, dual pane windows, upgraded electrical, washer and dryer (as is) located in the garage.



This home also has an additional add-on room, the backyard is fenced with a patio, a gazebo, and storage shed. Low-maintenance yard has irrigation system with gardener service included.



Renters Insurance required upon move-in. Sewer Paid. Pet okay on approval (Under 30 lbs.) Sorry No Smoking.



Lease



Please do not disturb current occupant.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



(RLNE2094614)