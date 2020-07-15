8635 Mellmanor Dr B.

Amenities
Unit B Available 08/01/20 Upgraded townhouse, private yard - Property Id: 102453
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, townhouse features many upgrades. Cool 2 story design, great for professionals, small 4 unit complex with nice neighbors. Easy short walk or casual bike ride to Trader Joe's, Starbucks, theaters, 24Hr Fitness, Barnes & Noble and more. Centrally located with close I-8 Hwy 125 and Trolley station all close by.
Brand new plank flooring. Central heat and A/C; high end appliances including Bosch washer/dryer; recently remodeled European designer kitchen with large Dacor electric oven, gourmet Kitchenaid gas cooktop, large refrigerator. A real chef's cooking experience.
Animal lovers, we'll consider most pets--private yard has high fences and gate. Gardener's delight: it features several established planter areas, and the yard has a landscape valve timer for drip irrigation for carefree maintenance or you can grow your own herbs, peppers, greens, and tomatoes in the two raised-bed garden boxes.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102453
