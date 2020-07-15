All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like
8635 Mellmanor Dr B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
8635 Mellmanor Dr B
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

8635 Mellmanor Dr B

8635 Mellmanor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8635 Mellmanor Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
media room
Unit B Available 08/01/20 Upgraded townhouse, private yard - Property Id: 102453

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, townhouse features many upgrades. Cool 2 story design, great for professionals, small 4 unit complex with nice neighbors. Easy short walk or casual bike ride to Trader Joe's, Starbucks, theaters, 24Hr Fitness, Barnes & Noble and more. Centrally located with close I-8 Hwy 125 and Trolley station all close by.

Brand new plank flooring. Central heat and A/C; high end appliances including Bosch washer/dryer; recently remodeled European designer kitchen with large Dacor electric oven, gourmet Kitchenaid gas cooktop, large refrigerator. A real chef's cooking experience.

Animal lovers, we'll consider most pets--private yard has high fences and gate. Gardener's delight: it features several established planter areas, and the yard has a landscape valve timer for drip irrigation for carefree maintenance or you can grow your own herbs, peppers, greens, and tomatoes in the two raised-bed garden boxes.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102453
Property Id 102453

(RLNE5871167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Elán Mesa Lofts
7491 Collins Avenue
La Mesa, CA 91942
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln
La Mesa, CA 91942
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St
La Mesa, CA 91942
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Sublet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8635 Mellmanor Dr B have any available units?
8635 Mellmanor Dr B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8635 Mellmanor Dr B have?
Some of 8635 Mellmanor Dr B's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8635 Mellmanor Dr B currently offering any rent specials?
8635 Mellmanor Dr B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8635 Mellmanor Dr B pet-friendly?
Yes, 8635 Mellmanor Dr B is pet friendly.
Does 8635 Mellmanor Dr B offer parking?
No, 8635 Mellmanor Dr B does not offer parking.
Does 8635 Mellmanor Dr B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8635 Mellmanor Dr B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8635 Mellmanor Dr B have a pool?
No, 8635 Mellmanor Dr B does not have a pool.
Does 8635 Mellmanor Dr B have accessible units?
No, 8635 Mellmanor Dr B does not have accessible units.
Does 8635 Mellmanor Dr B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8635 Mellmanor Dr B has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 BedroomsLa Mesa Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Mesa Pet Friendly PlacesLa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City CollegePalomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College