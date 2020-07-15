8635 Mellmanor Dr B.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym media room

Unit B Available 08/01/20 Upgraded townhouse, private yard - Property Id: 102453



Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, townhouse features many upgrades. Cool 2 story design, great for professionals, small 4 unit complex with nice neighbors. Easy short walk or casual bike ride to Trader Joe's, Starbucks, theaters, 24Hr Fitness, Barnes & Noble and more. Centrally located with close I-8 Hwy 125 and Trolley station all close by.



Brand new plank flooring. Central heat and A/C; high end appliances including Bosch washer/dryer; recently remodeled European designer kitchen with large Dacor electric oven, gourmet Kitchenaid gas cooktop, large refrigerator. A real chef's cooking experience.



Animal lovers, we'll consider most pets--private yard has high fences and gate. Gardener's delight: it features several established planter areas, and the yard has a landscape valve timer for drip irrigation for carefree maintenance or you can grow your own herbs, peppers, greens, and tomatoes in the two raised-bed garden boxes.

