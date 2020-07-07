7974 Lemon Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful La Mesa Village home! - Quiet and secluded Lemon Circle is located within walking distance of everything La Mesa Village has to offer! This bright and beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac, hidden away from the main street. With almost 1900 sqft of living space, this spacious home boasts 2 living room spaces, laundry room, and large bedrooms including an oversized master suite with sitting/office area, large walk-in closet, ensuite bathroom, and beautiful views. Enjoy the luxury of vaulted ceilings, brick fireplace, beautiful floors, and large windows. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, full-sized washer & dryer, central heating and air conditioning, and attached 2-car garage add to the comfort and convenience of this great home. Extended driveway on the side of the garage may accommodate boat, trailer or small RV parking. Monthly landscape maintenance is included for your private, well-manicured yard and patio. To set up a viewing appointment, please call Fletcher Hills Properties at (619) 469-0186. Sorry, we do not accept smokers and a 1-year lease is required. Small pets may be considered upon approval. Home is Sanitized between showings.



(RLNE5719856)