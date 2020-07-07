All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

7974 Lemon Cir

7974 Lemon Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7974 Lemon Circle, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful La Mesa Village home! - Quiet and secluded Lemon Circle is located within walking distance of everything La Mesa Village has to offer! This bright and beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac, hidden away from the main street. With almost 1900 sqft of living space, this spacious home boasts 2 living room spaces, laundry room, and large bedrooms including an oversized master suite with sitting/office area, large walk-in closet, ensuite bathroom, and beautiful views. Enjoy the luxury of vaulted ceilings, brick fireplace, beautiful floors, and large windows. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, full-sized washer & dryer, central heating and air conditioning, and attached 2-car garage add to the comfort and convenience of this great home. Extended driveway on the side of the garage may accommodate boat, trailer or small RV parking. Monthly landscape maintenance is included for your private, well-manicured yard and patio. To set up a viewing appointment, please call Fletcher Hills Properties at (619) 469-0186. Sorry, we do not accept smokers and a 1-year lease is required. Small pets may be considered upon approval. Home is Sanitized between showings.

(RLNE5719856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7974 Lemon Cir have any available units?
7974 Lemon Cir doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7974 Lemon Cir have?
Some of 7974 Lemon Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7974 Lemon Cir currently offering any rent specials?
7974 Lemon Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7974 Lemon Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 7974 Lemon Cir is pet friendly.
Does 7974 Lemon Cir offer parking?
Yes, 7974 Lemon Cir offers parking.
Does 7974 Lemon Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7974 Lemon Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7974 Lemon Cir have a pool?
No, 7974 Lemon Cir does not have a pool.
Does 7974 Lemon Cir have accessible units?
No, 7974 Lemon Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 7974 Lemon Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 7974 Lemon Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

