Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:05 PM

7893 Grape Steet

7893 Grape Street · No Longer Available
Location

7893 Grape Street, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
STUNNING HOME!!! FULLY REMODELED! LARGE YARD, 2 CAR GARAGE, WASHER/DRYER INCL, PET FRIENDLY!! - Welcome home, this beautiful 3 bedroom home has everything you're looking for. Two car attached garage, upgraded kitchen and flooring, lavish back yard with beautiful patio area, great for entertaining. All appliances, including the washer and dryer, all nestled in a great location. Call today for your personal tour.

This Beautifully Upgraded Home In La Mesa Boasts:

Hardwood flooring throughout
Tile Flooring
Granite Counter tops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Central Heat/AC
Living Room
Dining Room
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Stove/Oven
Washer/Dryer
Fully Gated Property
Attached Garage
Covered Patio Area, Great for entertaining!

This Home is conveniently located in La Mesa with easy access to shopping centers and freeways!

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: (list parking info)
HOA NAME: (list name or write N/A)
YEAR BUILT: (list year)
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit
- Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet, gardener, solar, solar equipment rental
- Owner is responsible for HOA
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE2734889)

