7893 Grape Steet

STUNNING HOME!!! FULLY REMODELED! LARGE YARD, 2 CAR GARAGE, WASHER/DRYER INCL, PET FRIENDLY!! - Welcome home, this beautiful 3 bedroom home has everything you're looking for. Two car attached garage, upgraded kitchen and flooring, lavish back yard with beautiful patio area, great for entertaining. All appliances, including the washer and dryer, all nestled in a great location. Call today for your personal tour.



This Beautifully Upgraded Home In La Mesa Boasts:



Hardwood flooring throughout

Tile Flooring

Granite Counter tops

Stainless Steel Appliances

Central Heat/AC

Living Room

Dining Room

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Stove/Oven

Washer/Dryer

Fully Gated Property

Attached Garage

Covered Patio Area, Great for entertaining!



This Home is conveniently located in La Mesa with easy access to shopping centers and freeways!



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit

- Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet, gardener, solar, solar equipment rental

- Owner is responsible for HOA

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



(RLNE2734889)