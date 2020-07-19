All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7715 Saranac Pl

7715 Saranac Place · No Longer Available
Location

7715 Saranac Place, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
tennis court
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Description:
Charming La Mesa townhome with natural light - Charming two bedroom two and half bath. Vaulted ceiling throughout the townhome. Large sliding glass door located off the living room providing natural light throughout the kitchen and living space down stairs. Small patio that looks out to the tennis court. All white kitchen. Kitchen appliances include a dishwasher, range stove top. The fridge is as is. Water and trash is included in rent. Master bedroom has large mirror closet doors. There is a lien closet located in the hallway upstairs between both bedrooms. Attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7715 Saranac Pl have any available units?
7715 Saranac Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7715 Saranac Pl have?
Some of 7715 Saranac Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7715 Saranac Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7715 Saranac Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7715 Saranac Pl pet-friendly?
No, 7715 Saranac Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 7715 Saranac Pl offer parking?
Yes, 7715 Saranac Pl offers parking.
Does 7715 Saranac Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7715 Saranac Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7715 Saranac Pl have a pool?
No, 7715 Saranac Pl does not have a pool.
Does 7715 Saranac Pl have accessible units?
No, 7715 Saranac Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7715 Saranac Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7715 Saranac Pl has units with dishwashers.
