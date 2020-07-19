7715 Saranac Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage tennis court range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities garage tennis court

Description:

Charming La Mesa townhome with natural light - Charming two bedroom two and half bath. Vaulted ceiling throughout the townhome. Large sliding glass door located off the living room providing natural light throughout the kitchen and living space down stairs. Small patio that looks out to the tennis court. All white kitchen. Kitchen appliances include a dishwasher, range stove top. The fridge is as is. Water and trash is included in rent. Master bedroom has large mirror closet doors. There is a lien closet located in the hallway upstairs between both bedrooms. Attached garage.