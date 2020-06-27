All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated May 8 2020 at 1:44 AM

7541 High Street

7541 High St · No Longer Available
Location

7541 High St, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
Small but affordable 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in nice location. New carpet in the bedroom. Wall A/C in the bedroom. 1 parking space. Landlord pays water and trash. 425 square feet. $1200 deposit. No pets. 1 year lease required. Available now.

**Qualifications**
$2400.00 minimum monthly income combined between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 625+ minimum credit score. 2 years rental history with positive references. No previous bankruptcies or evictions

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7541 High Street have any available units?
7541 High Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
Is 7541 High Street currently offering any rent specials?
7541 High Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7541 High Street pet-friendly?
No, 7541 High Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 7541 High Street offer parking?
Yes, 7541 High Street offers parking.
Does 7541 High Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7541 High Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7541 High Street have a pool?
No, 7541 High Street does not have a pool.
Does 7541 High Street have accessible units?
No, 7541 High Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7541 High Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7541 High Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7541 High Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7541 High Street has units with air conditioning.
