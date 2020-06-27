7541 High Street

Amenities

parking air conditioning carpet

Small but affordable 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in nice location. New carpet in the bedroom. Wall A/C in the bedroom. 1 parking space. Landlord pays water and trash. 425 square feet. $1200 deposit. No pets. 1 year lease required. Available now.



**Qualifications**

$2400.00 minimum monthly income combined between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 625+ minimum credit score. 2 years rental history with positive references. No previous bankruptcies or evictions



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.