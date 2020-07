Amenities

***Available NOW*** Cozy and Quiet 1 bedroom condo with 2 assigned parking spots. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Beautiful greenbelt views from the master bedroom and balcony. Complex features include pool and spa and community laundry facilities. Water is included in rent. Property is conveniently located less than a minute to freeway access. Close to SDSU, Shopping, Public Transportation etc. Perfect for students and young professionals. Owner will consider pets