All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 7207 West Point Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
7207 West Point Avenue
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

7207 West Point Avenue

7207 West Point Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7207 West Point Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7207 West Point Avenue Available 09/18/19 Great La Mesa Home with Remodeled Bathroom - This is a fantastic house located on a corner lot with a spacious living room and a decorative fire place to really promote homeliness. The two bedrooms each have semi-walk in closets and hardwood flooring. There are ceiling fans throughout the property, wall heating and a floor furnace. The drought tolerant front yard is very easy to maintain and the backyard has a grapefruit tree and patio areas. The backyard is quite spacious with a patio area and a fenced in side yard as well.

Included Utilities: Tenant pays all.
Gardening: Included.
Pets: Accepted upon approval at $35/month per pet.

AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.

$40 application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.

Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.

If applicable **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!

*****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY*****

AMG Props
www.amgprops.com
AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com
619-304-9503

(RLNE1904870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7207 West Point Avenue have any available units?
7207 West Point Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7207 West Point Avenue have?
Some of 7207 West Point Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7207 West Point Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7207 West Point Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7207 West Point Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7207 West Point Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7207 West Point Avenue offer parking?
No, 7207 West Point Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7207 West Point Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7207 West Point Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7207 West Point Avenue have a pool?
No, 7207 West Point Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7207 West Point Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7207 West Point Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7207 West Point Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7207 West Point Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct
La Mesa, CA 91941
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln
La Mesa, CA 91942
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy
La Mesa, CA 91942
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
La Mesa Apartments with BalconyLa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College