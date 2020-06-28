Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7207 West Point Avenue Available 09/18/19 Great La Mesa Home with Remodeled Bathroom - This is a fantastic house located on a corner lot with a spacious living room and a decorative fire place to really promote homeliness. The two bedrooms each have semi-walk in closets and hardwood flooring. There are ceiling fans throughout the property, wall heating and a floor furnace. The drought tolerant front yard is very easy to maintain and the backyard has a grapefruit tree and patio areas. The backyard is quite spacious with a patio area and a fenced in side yard as well.



Included Utilities: Tenant pays all.

Gardening: Included.

Pets: Accepted upon approval at $35/month per pet.



AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.



$40 application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.



Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.



If applicable **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!



AMG Props

www.amgprops.com

AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com

619-304-9503



(RLNE1904870)