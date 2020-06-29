6979 Tower St

Amenities

2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Car Garage Home in La Mesa! - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home, Hardwood flooring, close to Schools, Shopping and Freeway.



KITCHEN FEATURES: Kitchen, Gas Range, Refrigerator.



UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Hardwood Flooring, Wall Heater, fenced backyard, Washer/ Dryer Hook ups & attached 1 Car Garage, No Pets, No Smoking.



Lease



Please Do Not Disturb Occupants.



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount

Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Good Rental References

No co-signers



GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



