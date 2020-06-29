All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

6979 Tower St

6979 Tower Street · No Longer Available
Location

6979 Tower Street, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Car Garage Home in La Mesa! - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home, Hardwood flooring, close to Schools, Shopping and Freeway.

KITCHEN FEATURES: Kitchen, Gas Range, Refrigerator.

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Hardwood Flooring, Wall Heater, fenced backyard, Washer/ Dryer Hook ups & attached 1 Car Garage, No Pets, No Smoking.

Lease

Please Do Not Disturb Occupants.

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References
No co-signers

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5203244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6979 Tower St have any available units?
6979 Tower St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6979 Tower St have?
Some of 6979 Tower St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6979 Tower St currently offering any rent specials?
6979 Tower St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6979 Tower St pet-friendly?
No, 6979 Tower St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 6979 Tower St offer parking?
Yes, 6979 Tower St offers parking.
Does 6979 Tower St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6979 Tower St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6979 Tower St have a pool?
No, 6979 Tower St does not have a pool.
Does 6979 Tower St have accessible units?
No, 6979 Tower St does not have accessible units.
Does 6979 Tower St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6979 Tower St does not have units with dishwashers.

