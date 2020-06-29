All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 6090 Samuel St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
6090 Samuel St
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

6090 Samuel St

6090 Samuel Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6090 Samuel Street, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Lake Murray Home, Hardwood, Upgraded, Great Back Yard! - Single level, 4bed/office 2bath home, Large 2 car garage, hardwood floors throughout, upgraded kitchen with gas stove and granite countertops, pantry, stainless appliances, master bedroom is large, the master bath is spacious with double sink and separate shower and Jacuzzi tub. There are 3 French doors leading out to the back patio which includes plumbed gas BBQ and fire pit, covered patio, tiered areas for viewing and activities, just a really great back yard and home!
Professionally managed by WeRentSD.com
Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008
Scott@WeRentSD.com
DRE#01836754

(RLNE2108333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6090 Samuel St have any available units?
6090 Samuel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6090 Samuel St have?
Some of 6090 Samuel St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6090 Samuel St currently offering any rent specials?
6090 Samuel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6090 Samuel St pet-friendly?
No, 6090 Samuel St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 6090 Samuel St offer parking?
Yes, 6090 Samuel St offers parking.
Does 6090 Samuel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6090 Samuel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6090 Samuel St have a pool?
No, 6090 Samuel St does not have a pool.
Does 6090 Samuel St have accessible units?
No, 6090 Samuel St does not have accessible units.
Does 6090 Samuel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6090 Samuel St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St
La Mesa, CA 91941
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln
La Mesa, CA 91942
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
La Mesa Apartments with BalconyLa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College