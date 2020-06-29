6090 Samuel St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Lake Murray Home, Hardwood, Upgraded, Great Back Yard! - Single level, 4bed/office 2bath home, Large 2 car garage, hardwood floors throughout, upgraded kitchen with gas stove and granite countertops, pantry, stainless appliances, master bedroom is large, the master bath is spacious with double sink and separate shower and Jacuzzi tub. There are 3 French doors leading out to the back patio which includes plumbed gas BBQ and fire pit, covered patio, tiered areas for viewing and activities, just a really great back yard and home!

Professionally managed by WeRentSD.com

Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008

Scott@WeRentSD.com

DRE#01836754



(RLNE2108333)