6090 Samuel St

Amenities
Lake Murray Home, Hardwood, Upgraded, Great Back Yard! - Single level, 4bed/office 2bath home, Large 2 car garage, hardwood floors throughout, upgraded kitchen with gas stove and granite countertops, pantry, stainless appliances, master bedroom is large, the master bath is spacious with double sink and separate shower and Jacuzzi tub. There are 3 French doors leading out to the back patio which includes plumbed gas BBQ and fire pit, covered patio, tiered areas for viewing and activities, just a really great back yard and home!
Professionally managed by WeRentSD.com
Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008
Scott@WeRentSD.com
DRE#01836754
(RLNE2108333)