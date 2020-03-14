All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 5702 Baltimore Dr #282.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
5702 Baltimore Dr #282
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

5702 Baltimore Dr #282

5702 Baltimore Drive · (619) 464-6444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5702 Baltimore Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5702 Baltimore Dr #282 · Avail. Jul 6

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
5702 Baltimore Dr #282 Available 07/06/20 2 Bed - 1 Bath Single Story Condo on 3rd Floor in La Mesa - Single Story Condo on 3rd floor, at the Lake Park Condominiums; with views of Lake Murray. Within minutes to shopping, dining, freeway access and Lake Murray.

This condo has carpet and vinyl flooring, the kitchen has granite counters, an electric stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal, microwave and a dishwasher.The large window gives an open and airy feel.

The unit has wall air conditioning, and radiant heating. Enjoy the balcony with beautiful views of Lake Murray. 1 reserved parking space. Complex has a coin laundry located in each building, tennis court, pools/spas, gym, clubhouse and an on site security patrol, Tenants are required to pay a one-time registration fee of $125 to the HOA upon move in.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Water, Trash, and Sewer PAID, No Pets and No Smoking.

Lease

Please do not disturb current occupant

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1879168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5702 Baltimore Dr #282 have any available units?
5702 Baltimore Dr #282 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5702 Baltimore Dr #282 have?
Some of 5702 Baltimore Dr #282's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5702 Baltimore Dr #282 currently offering any rent specials?
5702 Baltimore Dr #282 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5702 Baltimore Dr #282 pet-friendly?
No, 5702 Baltimore Dr #282 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 5702 Baltimore Dr #282 offer parking?
Yes, 5702 Baltimore Dr #282 does offer parking.
Does 5702 Baltimore Dr #282 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5702 Baltimore Dr #282 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5702 Baltimore Dr #282 have a pool?
Yes, 5702 Baltimore Dr #282 has a pool.
Does 5702 Baltimore Dr #282 have accessible units?
No, 5702 Baltimore Dr #282 does not have accessible units.
Does 5702 Baltimore Dr #282 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5702 Baltimore Dr #282 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5702 Baltimore Dr #282?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct
La Mesa, CA 91941
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St
La Mesa, CA 91941
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln
La Mesa, CA 91942
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy
La Mesa, CA 91942
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
La Mesa Apartments with BalconyLa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity