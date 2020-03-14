Amenities

5702 Baltimore Dr #282 Available 07/06/20 2 Bed - 1 Bath Single Story Condo on 3rd Floor in La Mesa - Single Story Condo on 3rd floor, at the Lake Park Condominiums; with views of Lake Murray. Within minutes to shopping, dining, freeway access and Lake Murray.



This condo has carpet and vinyl flooring, the kitchen has granite counters, an electric stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal, microwave and a dishwasher.The large window gives an open and airy feel.



The unit has wall air conditioning, and radiant heating. Enjoy the balcony with beautiful views of Lake Murray. 1 reserved parking space. Complex has a coin laundry located in each building, tennis court, pools/spas, gym, clubhouse and an on site security patrol, Tenants are required to pay a one-time registration fee of $125 to the HOA upon move in.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Water, Trash, and Sewer PAID, No Pets and No Smoking.



Please do not disturb current occupant



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



