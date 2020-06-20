Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

5661 Lake Park Way #5 Available 07/15/20 Large Condo with Garage close to Lake Murray! - Enjoy the convenient location of this spacious condo! Close to Lake Murray, Mission Trails Regional Park, Shopping and Schools, this is the perfect condo!



Situated on a small street, the community offers private living.

This condo is located on in the corner on the second floor with very minimal neighbors. As you enter the home, you immediately notice the spacious floor plan. The large living area features plush carpet, and a large window letting in plenty of natural light.



Off the living room, is a spacious dining room and open kitchen. The kitchen has a lot of cabinet space and counter space for the household chef! Through the living room is the laundry room. The laundry room comes equipped with a full side by side washer and dryer and a shelving unit to hold your laundry supplies!



Further down the long hallway, you will find the first bedroom and hall bath. The hallway also features a nice closet space for linen storage. The hall bath is spacious and conveniently right across from the spare bedroom. Both the master and the spare bedrooms are nicely sized.



At the end of the hallway is the master suite. The master features large windows, and a HUGE walk-in closet! Off of the bedroom is the bathroom. The bathroom has a nice vanity and features a full size tub and shower. One of the perks of this condo is that it comes with a small store locker, as well as, a one car garage.



No Pets Allowed



