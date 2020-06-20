All apartments in La Mesa
5661 Lake Park Way #5

5661 Lake Park Way · (760) 239-5687
Location

5661 Lake Park Way, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5661 Lake Park Way #5 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 966 sqft

Amenities

5661 Lake Park Way #5 Available 07/15/20 Large Condo with Garage close to Lake Murray! - Enjoy the convenient location of this spacious condo! Close to Lake Murray, Mission Trails Regional Park, Shopping and Schools, this is the perfect condo!

Situated on a small street, the community offers private living.
This condo is located on in the corner on the second floor with very minimal neighbors. As you enter the home, you immediately notice the spacious floor plan. The large living area features plush carpet, and a large window letting in plenty of natural light.

Off the living room, is a spacious dining room and open kitchen. The kitchen has a lot of cabinet space and counter space for the household chef! Through the living room is the laundry room. The laundry room comes equipped with a full side by side washer and dryer and a shelving unit to hold your laundry supplies!

Further down the long hallway, you will find the first bedroom and hall bath. The hallway also features a nice closet space for linen storage. The hall bath is spacious and conveniently right across from the spare bedroom. Both the master and the spare bedrooms are nicely sized.

At the end of the hallway is the master suite. The master features large windows, and a HUGE walk-in closet! Off of the bedroom is the bathroom. The bathroom has a nice vanity and features a full size tub and shower. One of the perks of this condo is that it comes with a small store locker, as well as, a one car garage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3199193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5661 Lake Park Way #5 have any available units?
5661 Lake Park Way #5 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5661 Lake Park Way #5 have?
Some of 5661 Lake Park Way #5's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5661 Lake Park Way #5 currently offering any rent specials?
5661 Lake Park Way #5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5661 Lake Park Way #5 pet-friendly?
No, 5661 Lake Park Way #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 5661 Lake Park Way #5 offer parking?
Yes, 5661 Lake Park Way #5 does offer parking.
Does 5661 Lake Park Way #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5661 Lake Park Way #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5661 Lake Park Way #5 have a pool?
No, 5661 Lake Park Way #5 does not have a pool.
Does 5661 Lake Park Way #5 have accessible units?
No, 5661 Lake Park Way #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 5661 Lake Park Way #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5661 Lake Park Way #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
