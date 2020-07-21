5649 Lake Park Way #201

Amenities

Spacious, Newly upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bath condo! Full size washer and dryer! 2 parking spaces included, New appliances! - This charming 2 bedroom condo welcomes you with a cozy fireplace and kitchen with Plenty of cabinetry! NEW carpet, NEW paint all throughout, NEW flooring, brand NEW stainless steel appliances (new refrigerator, new stove, new dishwasher, and new microwave) Plenty of storage throughout the home and 2 private balconies! Covered gated underground parking included, and there is an elevator thats takes you right to the unit. Full size washer and dryer! This condo is just around the corner from Lake Murray. Schedule a showing with Barbara at 619-569-0615 and see what this lovely place has to offer! Pets ok per HOA guidelines. Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. This is a one year lease. Minimum approved income is two and a half times the rent with no bankruptcies and no evictions.



(RLNE5182463)