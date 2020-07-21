All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 5649 Lake Park Way #201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
5649 Lake Park Way #201
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

5649 Lake Park Way #201

5649 Lake Park Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

5649 Lake Park Way, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious, Newly upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bath condo! Full size washer and dryer! 2 parking spaces included, New appliances! - This charming 2 bedroom condo welcomes you with a cozy fireplace and kitchen with Plenty of cabinetry! NEW carpet, NEW paint all throughout, NEW flooring, brand NEW stainless steel appliances (new refrigerator, new stove, new dishwasher, and new microwave) Plenty of storage throughout the home and 2 private balconies! Covered gated underground parking included, and there is an elevator thats takes you right to the unit. Full size washer and dryer! This condo is just around the corner from Lake Murray. Schedule a showing with Barbara at 619-569-0615 and see what this lovely place has to offer! Pets ok per HOA guidelines. Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. This is a one year lease. Minimum approved income is two and a half times the rent with no bankruptcies and no evictions.

(RLNE5182463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5649 Lake Park Way #201 have any available units?
5649 Lake Park Way #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5649 Lake Park Way #201 have?
Some of 5649 Lake Park Way #201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5649 Lake Park Way #201 currently offering any rent specials?
5649 Lake Park Way #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5649 Lake Park Way #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5649 Lake Park Way #201 is pet friendly.
Does 5649 Lake Park Way #201 offer parking?
Yes, 5649 Lake Park Way #201 offers parking.
Does 5649 Lake Park Way #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5649 Lake Park Way #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5649 Lake Park Way #201 have a pool?
Yes, 5649 Lake Park Way #201 has a pool.
Does 5649 Lake Park Way #201 have accessible units?
No, 5649 Lake Park Way #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 5649 Lake Park Way #201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5649 Lake Park Way #201 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct
La Mesa, CA 91941
Elán Mesa Lofts
7491 Collins Avenue
La Mesa, CA 91942
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Elán Avante Apartment Homes
8515 Chloe Ave
La Mesa, CA 91942
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln
La Mesa, CA 91942
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLa Mesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
La Mesa Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Mesa Pet Friendly Apartments
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CA
El Cajon, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College