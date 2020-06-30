All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 5115 Wilson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
5115 Wilson St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

5115 Wilson St

5115 Wilson St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5115 Wilson St, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

parking
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
lovely 1br 1ba downstairs unit is available now! The complex features a beautifully landscaped and meticulously maintained courtyard with creating a peaceful setting to enjoy year round. The kitchen boasts plenty of cabinet & counter space in addition to kitchen appliances included. The spacious living room has a big picture window at the front so you can enjoy the lovely courtyard and let natural light fill your home. The rent is $1,350/month and for just $50 more, you can have your own covered parking space act fast, the unit and open parking space wont be available long. Give us a call TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5115 Wilson St have any available units?
5115 Wilson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
Is 5115 Wilson St currently offering any rent specials?
5115 Wilson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 Wilson St pet-friendly?
No, 5115 Wilson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 5115 Wilson St offer parking?
Yes, 5115 Wilson St offers parking.
Does 5115 Wilson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5115 Wilson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 Wilson St have a pool?
No, 5115 Wilson St does not have a pool.
Does 5115 Wilson St have accessible units?
No, 5115 Wilson St does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 Wilson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5115 Wilson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5115 Wilson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5115 Wilson St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct
La Mesa, CA 91941
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St
La Mesa, CA 91941
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy
La Mesa, CA 91942
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
La Mesa Apartments with BalconyLa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College