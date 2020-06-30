5115 Wilson St

Amenities

lovely 1br 1ba downstairs unit is available now! The complex features a beautifully landscaped and meticulously maintained courtyard with creating a peaceful setting to enjoy year round. The kitchen boasts plenty of cabinet & counter space in addition to kitchen appliances included. The spacious living room has a big picture window at the front so you can enjoy the lovely courtyard and let natural light fill your home. The rent is $1,350/month and for just $50 more, you can have your own covered parking space act fast, the unit and open parking space wont be available long. Give us a call TODAY!