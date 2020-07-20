All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 5041 Wood St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
5041 Wood St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5041 Wood St

5041 Wood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5041 Wood Street, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
5041 Wood St Available 03/15/19 3 br - 1.5 ba La Mesa House with 2-Car Garage & W/D Hook-Ups! - Single Story House with attached 2-Car garage, located within minutes to shopping, dining, schools, parks and freeway access.

This home was built in the late 1950's and has that mid-century feel with classic wood paneling in a couple of the living areas and plenty of storage.

The kitchen is bright and airy complete with a gas stove, microwave, refrigerator (provided in as-is condition), dishwasher and garbage disposal. No lack of cabinet and counter space here!

The bedrooms and living room have carpeting and vinyl flooring in the kitchen, bathrooms and enclosed patio room. This home is heated and cooled through wall heaters, wall AC units and ceiling fans.

The fenced backyard has a covered patio area, additional storage sheds for tenant use and a couple of mature fruit trees. A gardener service is provided to take care of the grass.

Sorry, this is not a pet-friendly home and the property is Smoke Free!

LEASE TERMS: 1 Year

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.
Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4733126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5041 Wood St have any available units?
5041 Wood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5041 Wood St have?
Some of 5041 Wood St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5041 Wood St currently offering any rent specials?
5041 Wood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5041 Wood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5041 Wood St is pet friendly.
Does 5041 Wood St offer parking?
Yes, 5041 Wood St offers parking.
Does 5041 Wood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5041 Wood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5041 Wood St have a pool?
No, 5041 Wood St does not have a pool.
Does 5041 Wood St have accessible units?
No, 5041 Wood St does not have accessible units.
Does 5041 Wood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5041 Wood St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct
La Mesa, CA 91941
Elán Mesa Lofts
7491 Collins Avenue
La Mesa, CA 91942
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
La Mesa Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CA
El Cajon, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College