Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities garage pet friendly

5041 Wood St Available 03/15/19 3 br - 1.5 ba La Mesa House with 2-Car Garage & W/D Hook-Ups! - Single Story House with attached 2-Car garage, located within minutes to shopping, dining, schools, parks and freeway access.



This home was built in the late 1950's and has that mid-century feel with classic wood paneling in a couple of the living areas and plenty of storage.



The kitchen is bright and airy complete with a gas stove, microwave, refrigerator (provided in as-is condition), dishwasher and garbage disposal. No lack of cabinet and counter space here!



The bedrooms and living room have carpeting and vinyl flooring in the kitchen, bathrooms and enclosed patio room. This home is heated and cooled through wall heaters, wall AC units and ceiling fans.



The fenced backyard has a covered patio area, additional storage sheds for tenant use and a couple of mature fruit trees. A gardener service is provided to take care of the grass.



Sorry, this is not a pet-friendly home and the property is Smoke Free!



LEASE TERMS: 1 Year



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

(RLNE4733126)