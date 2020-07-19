4851 Jessie Avenue #B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Renovated Two Bedrom Apartment in La Mesa - Completely renovated, downstairs, two bedroom, one bath apartment, located in La Mesa. This nice quiet building is set back from the street and has been updated with many modern features:



- New plank flooring throughout with tall baseboards.

- Custom, two-toned paint throughout, all done in neutral and subtle earth tones that will work with any decor.

- Large Kitchen with dining area includes all new stainless refrigerator, gas stove/oven & exhaust hood, sleek quartz countertops!

- New dual pane windows.

- New "Mini-split" ductless Heating and Air Conditioning Unit (energy efficient, quiet, and convenient!)

- Ceiling fans and mirrored closet doors in both bedrooms.

- Renovated bathroom with modern vanity, mirror and light.

- New two-panel doors - a VERY nice look!

- Updated electrical systems with LED lighting saves $$$, USB plugs in living room and bedrooms.

- Ample closet space and vertical blinds throughout.



***Deposit ONLY $1000 ***

Convenient community laundry room is onsite.

Large, quiet patio area right outside your door!

Two assigned off-street parking spaces.

Water, trash and landscaping is paid.

12 Month Lease Required.

No Smoking.

Cats okay with additional deposit. No Dogs.



