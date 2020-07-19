All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 4851 Jessie Avenue #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
4851 Jessie Avenue #B
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

4851 Jessie Avenue #B

4851 Jessie Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4851 Jessie Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Renovated Two Bedrom Apartment in La Mesa - Completely renovated, downstairs, two bedroom, one bath apartment, located in La Mesa. This nice quiet building is set back from the street and has been updated with many modern features:

- New plank flooring throughout with tall baseboards.
- Custom, two-toned paint throughout, all done in neutral and subtle earth tones that will work with any decor.
- Large Kitchen with dining area includes all new stainless refrigerator, gas stove/oven & exhaust hood, sleek quartz countertops!
- New dual pane windows.
- New "Mini-split" ductless Heating and Air Conditioning Unit (energy efficient, quiet, and convenient!)
- Ceiling fans and mirrored closet doors in both bedrooms.
- Renovated bathroom with modern vanity, mirror and light.
- New two-panel doors - a VERY nice look!
- Updated electrical systems with LED lighting saves $$$, USB plugs in living room and bedrooms.
- Ample closet space and vertical blinds throughout.

***Deposit ONLY $1000 ***
Convenient community laundry room is onsite.
Large, quiet patio area right outside your door!
Two assigned off-street parking spaces.
Water, trash and landscaping is paid.
12 Month Lease Required.
No Smoking.
Cats okay with additional deposit. No Dogs.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4774931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4851 Jessie Avenue #B have any available units?
4851 Jessie Avenue #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4851 Jessie Avenue #B have?
Some of 4851 Jessie Avenue #B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4851 Jessie Avenue #B currently offering any rent specials?
4851 Jessie Avenue #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4851 Jessie Avenue #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4851 Jessie Avenue #B is pet friendly.
Does 4851 Jessie Avenue #B offer parking?
No, 4851 Jessie Avenue #B does not offer parking.
Does 4851 Jessie Avenue #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4851 Jessie Avenue #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4851 Jessie Avenue #B have a pool?
No, 4851 Jessie Avenue #B does not have a pool.
Does 4851 Jessie Avenue #B have accessible units?
No, 4851 Jessie Avenue #B does not have accessible units.
Does 4851 Jessie Avenue #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4851 Jessie Avenue #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct
La Mesa, CA 91941
Elán Mesa Lofts
7491 Collins Avenue
La Mesa, CA 91942
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Elán Avante Apartment Homes
8515 Chloe Ave
La Mesa, CA 91942
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
La Mesa Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CA
El Cajon, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College