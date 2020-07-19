4851 Jessie Avenue #B

Amenities
Renovated Two Bedrom Apartment in La Mesa - Completely renovated, downstairs, two bedroom, one bath apartment, located in La Mesa. This nice quiet building is set back from the street and has been updated with many modern features:
- New plank flooring throughout with tall baseboards.
- Custom, two-toned paint throughout, all done in neutral and subtle earth tones that will work with any decor.
- Large Kitchen with dining area includes all new stainless refrigerator, gas stove/oven & exhaust hood, sleek quartz countertops!
- New dual pane windows.
- New "Mini-split" ductless Heating and Air Conditioning Unit (energy efficient, quiet, and convenient!)
- Ceiling fans and mirrored closet doors in both bedrooms.
- Renovated bathroom with modern vanity, mirror and light.
- New two-panel doors - a VERY nice look!
- Updated electrical systems with LED lighting saves $$$, USB plugs in living room and bedrooms.
- Ample closet space and vertical blinds throughout.
***Deposit ONLY $1000 ***
Convenient community laundry room is onsite.
Large, quiet patio area right outside your door!
Two assigned off-street parking spaces.
Water, trash and landscaping is paid.
12 Month Lease Required.
No Smoking.
Cats okay with additional deposit. No Dogs.
