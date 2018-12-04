Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage hot tub sauna

4849-245 Williamsburg Lane Available 05/14/20 La Mesa, 4849 Williamsburg Sq #245, AC, Community Pool, Spa & Fitness, Shared Garage. - Highly upgraded 2 bed/2 bath condo with 2 huge walk in closets and garage located in the beautiful and desirable Williamsburg community in La Mesa . Very well kept clean and quiet community.



The condo is located on the second level and is a corner unit, only sharing one wall and has dual pane windows. Beautifully remodeled with upgrades galore. This 2-bed, 2-bath is IMMACULATE! The kitchen's maple cabinets are well accented w/ granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms are upgraded to the same remarkable standards, w/ maple vanity cabinets, granite counters, & custom tile. BOTH bedrooms are massive, 14'x12' and 14'x10'.& each have huge walk-in closets! 1-car garage plus one uncovered assigned space, balcony, and your own in unit washer and dryer.



The condo is centrally located with Downtown la Mesa around the corner. Downtown la Mesa has great restaurants, shops, bars and breweries as well as family friendly events like the La Mesa street Fair. Minutes to the trolley station and SDSU.



