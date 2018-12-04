All apartments in La Mesa
4849-245 Williamsburg Lane
4849-245 Williamsburg Lane

4849 Williamsburg Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4849 Williamsburg Ln, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
4849-245 Williamsburg Lane Available 05/14/20 La Mesa, 4849 Williamsburg Sq #245, AC, Community Pool, Spa & Fitness, Shared Garage. - Highly upgraded 2 bed/2 bath condo with 2 huge walk in closets and garage located in the beautiful and desirable Williamsburg community in La Mesa . Very well kept clean and quiet community.

The condo is located on the second level and is a corner unit, only sharing one wall and has dual pane windows. Beautifully remodeled with upgrades galore. This 2-bed, 2-bath is IMMACULATE! The kitchen's maple cabinets are well accented w/ granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms are upgraded to the same remarkable standards, w/ maple vanity cabinets, granite counters, & custom tile. BOTH bedrooms are massive, 14'x12' and 14'x10'.& each have huge walk-in closets! 1-car garage plus one uncovered assigned space, balcony, and your own in unit washer and dryer.

The condo is centrally located with Downtown la Mesa around the corner. Downtown la Mesa has great restaurants, shops, bars and breweries as well as family friendly events like the La Mesa street Fair. Minutes to the trolley station and SDSU.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE3862099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

