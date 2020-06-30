4800 Williamsburg Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets

Spacious 2 bedroom condo with optional 3rd bedroom w/ private entrance. Large 2 car garage with plenty of room for storage. 1 additional off street parking space provided. 2 Walk in closets! You will love this location in the heart of La Mesa within walking distance to shops, restaurants, and more! Call today to schedule a showing 619-371-5688

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.