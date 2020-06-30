All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated February 3 2020 at 8:07 PM

4800 Williamsburg Lane

4800 Williamsburg Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4800 Williamsburg Lane, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 Spacious bedrooms with optional 3rd which could be used as office or den. 3rd bedroom does not have a closet. Convenient location in park-like setting! Laundry on site.
Spacious 2 bedroom condo with optional 3rd bedroom w/ private entrance. Large 2 car garage with plenty of room for storage. 1 additional off street parking space provided. 2 Walk in closets! You will love this location in the heart of La Mesa within walking distance to shops, restaurants, and more! Call today to schedule a showing 619-371-5688
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4800 Williamsburg Lane have any available units?
4800 Williamsburg Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4800 Williamsburg Lane have?
Some of 4800 Williamsburg Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4800 Williamsburg Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4800 Williamsburg Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4800 Williamsburg Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4800 Williamsburg Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4800 Williamsburg Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4800 Williamsburg Lane offers parking.
Does 4800 Williamsburg Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4800 Williamsburg Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4800 Williamsburg Lane have a pool?
No, 4800 Williamsburg Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4800 Williamsburg Lane have accessible units?
No, 4800 Williamsburg Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4800 Williamsburg Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4800 Williamsburg Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

