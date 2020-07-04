4362 Rosebud Lane

Amenities
Non-Smoking, No Vaping/E-Cigarettes on Property!
Small, vintage community with lovely grassy courtyard. Duplex-style units all have dual pane windows installed. Off-street parking and some garages available. Most units have privately enclosed yards that will accommodate a small dog.
Hardwood floors have been refinished to bring them back to their original shine. Spacious kitchen with dining area for serving ease. Ceiling fans are in both bedrooms, and all rooms are light and bright.
Property is shown by appointment.
*Resident is responsible for all utilities including water/sewer and maintenance of private yard, except trash disposal.
Rental Criteria:
-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-5 years good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-Small pets allowed (20 lbs or under, restriction and add'l deposit apply); 2 pet max.
Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,590, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,540, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.