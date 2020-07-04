All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated May 29 2020 at 1:43 PM

4362 Rosebud Lane

4362 Rosebud Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4362 Rosebud Lane, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Non-Smoking, No Vaping/E-Cigarettes on Property!

Small, vintage community with lovely grassy courtyard. Duplex-style units all have dual pane windows installed. Off-street parking and some garages available. Most units have privately enclosed yards that will accommodate a small dog.

Hardwood floors have been refinished to bring them back to their original shine. Spacious kitchen with dining area for serving ease. Ceiling fans are in both bedrooms, and all rooms are light and bright.

Property is shown by appointment.

*Resident is responsible for all utilities including water/sewer and maintenance of private yard, except trash disposal.

Rental Criteria:
-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-5 years good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-Small pets allowed (20 lbs or under, restriction and add'l deposit apply); 2 pet max.

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,590, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,540, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4362 Rosebud Lane have any available units?
4362 Rosebud Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4362 Rosebud Lane have?
Some of 4362 Rosebud Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4362 Rosebud Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4362 Rosebud Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4362 Rosebud Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4362 Rosebud Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4362 Rosebud Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4362 Rosebud Lane offers parking.
Does 4362 Rosebud Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4362 Rosebud Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4362 Rosebud Lane have a pool?
No, 4362 Rosebud Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4362 Rosebud Lane have accessible units?
No, 4362 Rosebud Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4362 Rosebud Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4362 Rosebud Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

