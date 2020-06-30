All apartments in La Mesa
La Mesa, CA
3968 Violet Street
Last updated February 12 2020 at 11:17 PM

3968 Violet Street

3968 Violet Street · No Longer Available
Location

3968 Violet Street, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath remodeled house with 1 car garage. Completely new kitchen with new cabinets, counters and appliances. New flooring, paint, ceiling fans, doors and window coverings in all areas. Extra large master bedroom with plenty of closet space and sliding door to the backyard. Large backyard with concrete patio area. Middle bedroom has a sliding glass door to a separate patio area. Full size washer/dryer in garage. Central heat. 1442 square feet. $2950 security deposit. Up to 2 dogs or cats allowed with an extra $500 security deposit. No Doberman, Pitbull or Rottweiler breeds allowed. Available now.

**Qualifications**
$5900 minimum monthly net income between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 650+ minimum credit score. Previous rental history with positive references. Tenant pays all utilities. 1 year lease required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3968 Violet Street have any available units?
3968 Violet Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3968 Violet Street have?
Some of 3968 Violet Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3968 Violet Street currently offering any rent specials?
3968 Violet Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3968 Violet Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3968 Violet Street is pet friendly.
Does 3968 Violet Street offer parking?
Yes, 3968 Violet Street offers parking.
Does 3968 Violet Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3968 Violet Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3968 Violet Street have a pool?
No, 3968 Violet Street does not have a pool.
Does 3968 Violet Street have accessible units?
No, 3968 Violet Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3968 Violet Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3968 Violet Street does not have units with dishwashers.

