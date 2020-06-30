3968 Violet Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath remodeled house with 1 car garage. Completely new kitchen with new cabinets, counters and appliances. New flooring, paint, ceiling fans, doors and window coverings in all areas. Extra large master bedroom with plenty of closet space and sliding door to the backyard. Large backyard with concrete patio area. Middle bedroom has a sliding glass door to a separate patio area. Full size washer/dryer in garage. Central heat. 1442 square feet. $2950 security deposit. Up to 2 dogs or cats allowed with an extra $500 security deposit. No Doberman, Pitbull or Rottweiler breeds allowed. Available now.



**Qualifications**

$5900 minimum monthly net income between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 650+ minimum credit score. Previous rental history with positive references. Tenant pays all utilities. 1 year lease required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.