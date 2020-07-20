All apartments in La Habra
917 W Imperial Highway

917 California Highway 90 · No Longer Available
Location

917 California Highway 90, La Habra, CA 90631
Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Welcome Home! This is a well maintained tri-level condo that has just been freshly painted with brand new carpet starting with the stairway leading up to the bedrooms. The rest of the home has beautiful laminate floor throughout the home. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Centrally located within a prime area of the complex with a spectacular view of the rolling hills across the way. The home has central heating and air, along with a cozy fireplace in the living room that provides you with access to the beautiful outdoor patio. Both bedrooms are located upstairs. The Jack & Jill bathroom leads to the master bedroom. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and ample closet space with built-in shelves. Large attached 2-car garage with plenty of storage and a laundry area with hook ups. Close to shopping, restaurants, and movie theatre. Definitely a must-see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 W Imperial Highway have any available units?
917 W Imperial Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 917 W Imperial Highway have?
Some of 917 W Imperial Highway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 W Imperial Highway currently offering any rent specials?
917 W Imperial Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 W Imperial Highway pet-friendly?
No, 917 W Imperial Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 917 W Imperial Highway offer parking?
Yes, 917 W Imperial Highway offers parking.
Does 917 W Imperial Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 W Imperial Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 W Imperial Highway have a pool?
No, 917 W Imperial Highway does not have a pool.
Does 917 W Imperial Highway have accessible units?
No, 917 W Imperial Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 917 W Imperial Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 W Imperial Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 917 W Imperial Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 917 W Imperial Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
