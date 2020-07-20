917 W Imperial Highway

Amenities

Welcome Home! This is a well maintained tri-level condo that has just been freshly painted with brand new carpet starting with the stairway leading up to the bedrooms. The rest of the home has beautiful laminate floor throughout the home. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Centrally located within a prime area of the complex with a spectacular view of the rolling hills across the way. The home has central heating and air, along with a cozy fireplace in the living room that provides you with access to the beautiful outdoor patio. Both bedrooms are located upstairs. The Jack & Jill bathroom leads to the master bedroom. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and ample closet space with built-in shelves. Large attached 2-car garage with plenty of storage and a laundry area with hook ups. Close to shopping, restaurants, and movie theatre. Definitely a must-see!