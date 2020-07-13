Apartment List
110 Apartments for rent in La Habra, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some La Habra apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
Lowell
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,225
1269 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
La Habra City
Vista Ridge
300 South Monte Vista Street, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vista Ridge in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
6 Units Available
La Habra City
La Habra Woods Apartments
701 W Imperial Hwy, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
888 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at La Habra Woods Apartments in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
3 Units Available
Lowell
Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
940 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
You've seen the rest, now see the BEST! Monterra Springs is located in the beautiful city of La Habra. Come visit us today and see for yourself! You will be greeted by our friendly leasing professionals.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
La Habra City
409 W Mountain View Avenue
409 West Mountain View Avenue, La Habra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1042 sqft
Move-in condition 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom town home in nice area of La Habra. Laminated wood floor through out. Sit-in bay window in spacious living room with cozy fireplace.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
La Habra City
536 W. Greenwood Ave.
536 West Greenwood Avenue, La Habra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1660 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled Craftsman Home - RENT ME! - A Beautiful Remodeled Craftsman Home sits on a quiet neighborhood within walking distance to schools, stores and restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of La Habra

1 of 17

Last updated August 20 at 10:25pm
1 Unit Available
La Habra City
602 Archwood Avenue
602 N Archwood Avenue, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1032 sqft
Come home to this beautiful end unit townhome! This 2 bedroom home is open and airy for your living needs. A great living room with custom window shutters welcomes you when you walk in and opens to the bright kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
8649 Buena Tierra Place
8649 Buena Tierra Place, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1678 sqft
Beautifully remodeled town home located in an upscale neighborhood next to Ralph B Clark Park. Situated in a greenbelt-like setting, this home offers privacy and tranquility.
Results within 5 miles of La Habra
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Rowland Heights
NOVO Apartments
1940 Fullerton Rd, Rowland Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
850 sqft
Novo Apartments are located in between Los Angeles and Orange County close to Puente Hills Mall and the City of Industry. In the Rowland Heights District, the community offers easy freeway access to I-57 and the 60.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,500
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1088 sqft
Cozy apartments with balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Community highlights include a swimming pool and barbecue areas. Close to Craig Regional Park and California State University Fullerton. By Orange Freeway for a smooth commute.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
9 Units Available
The Colony
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,558
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,941
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,566
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
Hacienda Heights
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,643
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,101
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1075 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Fullerton
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,755
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,652
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,038
1025 sqft
Cozy apartments near California State University, Fullerton. Community amenities include a garden, sauna and cafe. Close to Craig Regional Park. Easy access to Riverside Freeway.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1050 sqft
Serene, gated community with large one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Units have hardwood-style flooring and walk-in closets. Enjoy the sand volleyball court, fitness studio and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
6 Units Available
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
950 sqft
Quiet, gated community with spacious apartment homes featuring private patios or balconies, ample parking and hardwood-style flooring. Large swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour laundry center. Close to major highways.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
Brea-Olinda
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
975 sqft
Just a short drive to the Brea Mall. Many interior features including custom cabinetry, designer carpet, wood-style vinyl flooring and full kitchen appliance packages. On-site property management.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
7 Units Available
Downtown Fullerton
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,669
1137 sqft
Minutes from Fullerton High School and Fullerton College. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. Community garden, pool and internet cafe. Coffee bar and beautiful courtyard. Game room and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
2 Units Available
Uptown Whittier
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,740
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Orleans in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
23 Units Available
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
988 sqft
This gated community offers complete relaxation and serenity. Residents can enjoy the spa, tanning deck, barbecue area and clubhouse. Various layouts are available with full-size washer and dryer connections, garden windows and private garages.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
4 Units Available
Brea-Olinda
Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
935 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Finding available Brea, California apartments has never been more rewarding.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
Brea-Olinda
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,086
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1141 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Imagine a vibrant social scene layered with artfully-designed one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent. Imagine a unique blend of community, creativity, and location.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
10 Units Available
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1051 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes and two-bedroom townhomes with ceiling fans, private patio/balconies or large enclosed backyards. Community features swimming pools, BBQ areas and laundry.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
North Euclid
Glencove
1777 West Glencrest Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glencove in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for La Habra, CA

Did you know that President Nixon opened his first law office in La Habra? Suffice to say, he was not a crook.

La Habra is a friendly city, an enticing mixture of the sophistication of big city Los Angeles and the charm of a small town, all in sunny California. Located to the north of Orange County, California, more than 60,440 people call La Habra home. True to the warmth of California, the weather is quite stable, with a high of 74.5 °F in July and 55.5 °F in January. Good rental housing is quite competitive, with a vacancy level of only 3%. Also, you can expect to pay quite a bit for rent in La Habra because the median rent is a little higher than the average for California and more than half over the median national rental average. The good news is that the stunning scenery, beaches and thriving community more than make up for the value of the rent. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in La Habra, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some La Habra apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

