200 Apartments for rent in La Habra, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
Continental
1151 South Walnut Street, La Habra, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Continental in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Lowell
20 Units Available
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,882
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,497
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1269 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Lowell
4 Units Available
Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
880 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
You've seen the rest, now see the BEST! Monterra Springs is located in the beautiful city of La Habra. Come visit us today and see for yourself! You will be greeted by our friendly leasing professionals.
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
La Habra Woods Apartments
701 W Imperial Hwy, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at La Habra Woods Apartments in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!

La Habra City
1 Unit Available
1210 W Lambert Rd Unit 60
1210 West Lambert Road, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This highly upgraded 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Woodlake Village Condo has 992 Sqft. Ceramic tile flooring at entry, kitchen, and bathroom. "Wood look" porcelain flooring in the living room and hallway. Earth tone carpeting in both bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of La Habra

1 Unit Available
3110 Cochise Way
3110 Cochise Way, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1016 sqft
Desirable West Side Community offers a 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom condominium located near Ralph B. Clark Regional Park. This ideal property offers an end unit with no one above or below, with amazing windows providing a light and bright space.

1 Unit Available
401 Thunderbird Court
401 Thunderbird Court, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1572 sqft
Wonderful end unit home in Fairway Village with very few stairs. Vaulted ceilings in Living Room and Master bedroom create abundant light. New sliding doors in both Living room and Master bedroom.

La Habra Heights
1 Unit Available
1620 El Travesia Drive
1620 El Travesia Drive, La Habra Heights, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
3878 sqft
Custom built Spanish Hacienda in La Habra Heights on almost an acre. This single level home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

La Habra City
1 Unit Available
754 Leafwood Court
754 Leafwood Court, Brea, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1499 sqft
It is one of the finest properties with state of the are Kitchen. Kitchen boasts newer cabinets, new Stove and new refrigerator. One of the bedrooms and a full bathroom downstairs. The entire house is accented with Milgard doors and windows.

East La Mirada
1 Unit Available
12221 Breezewood Drive
12221 Breezewood Drive, East Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1100 sqft
Light and bright townhouse style 2 story apartment with 2 bedrooms, 1.

La Habra City
1 Unit Available
602 Archwood Avenue
602 N Archwood Avenue, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1032 sqft
Come home to this beautiful end unit townhome! This 2 bedroom home is open and airy for your living needs. A great living room with custom window shutters welcomes you when you walk in and opens to the bright kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of La Habra
Rowland Heights
5 Units Available
NOVO Apartments
1940 Fullerton Rd, Rowland Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
850 sqft
Novo Apartments are located in between Los Angeles and Orange County close to Puente Hills Mall and the City of Industry. In the Rowland Heights District, the community offers easy freeway access to I-57 and the 60.
$
East Whittier City
2 Units Available
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
1015 sqft
Great location, close to Whittwood Town Center Mall and restaurants like Red Robin, Thai Table and Buffalo Wild Wings. Units have laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes pool, parking, gym and hot tub.
Hacienda Heights
13 Units Available
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,646
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,092
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1075 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
25 Units Available
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
988 sqft
This gated community offers complete relaxation and serenity. Residents can enjoy the spa, tanning deck, barbecue area and clubhouse. Various layouts are available with full-size washer and dryer connections, garden windows and private garages.
$
Brea-Olinda
18 Units Available
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1153 sqft
Located just off the 57 Freeway and only minutes from Downtown Brea and the Brea Mall, The Pointe offers contemporary urban living with all the amenities of a resort, including a 24hr fitness center, sparkling pool, and outdoor BBQ and Fireplace
26 Units Available
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$2,040
716 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,954
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
1173 sqft
Can't-beat location with a great walk score and easy access to nearby freeways. Modern design throughout the community with a unique clubhouse, fitness center and community garden. Granite counters, hardwood floors.
$
12 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,170
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
10 Units Available
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,185
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,029
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,439
1535 sqft
Community features include dog washing stations, a sky deck and a cyber cafe. Spacious one- to three-bedroom homes boast expansive closets and decks. Off Valencia Avenue in Brea near Orangetheory Fitness, Starbucks and Whole Foods.
$
Downtown Fullerton
12 Units Available
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,855
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
7 Units Available
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,547
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1025 sqft
Cozy apartments near California State University, Fullerton. Community amenities include a garden, sauna and cafe. Close to Craig Regional Park. Easy access to Riverside Freeway.
9 Units Available
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1025 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and a garage or carport. Community amenities include a pool and barbecue areas. Across the 57 freeway from Cal State-Fullerton.
Brea-Olinda
10 Units Available
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,460
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
975 sqft
Just a short drive to the Brea Mall. Many interior features including custom cabinetry, designer carpet, wood-style vinyl flooring and full kitchen appliance packages. On-site property management.
$
Brea-Olinda
2 Units Available
Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,605
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Finding available Brea, California apartments has never been more rewarding.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in La Habra, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for La Habra renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

