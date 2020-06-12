/
2 bedroom apartments
166 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in La Habra, CA
Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
Continental
1151 South Walnut Street, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Continental in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
Lowell
2 Units Available
Ridgeway Village
601 Ridgeway Lane, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
822 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ridgeway Village in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
Lowell
4 Units Available
Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
940 sqft
You've seen the rest, now see the BEST! Monterra Springs is located in the beautiful city of La Habra. Come visit us today and see for yourself! You will be greeted by our friendly leasing professionals.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Lowell
19 Units Available
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1136 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
The Heights
450 North Walnut Street, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Heights in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
La Habra City
2 Units Available
Vista Ridge
300 South Monte Vista Street, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vista Ridge in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
758 Stone Harbor Circle
758 Stone Harbor Circle, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
973 sqft
Beautiful condo in La Habra! - This home is located in adorable condominium in the La Habra area. The Stone Harbor Circle community features a pool, spa, and BBQ located in the center for all residents.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
1210 W Lambert Rd Unit 60
1210 West Lambert Road, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
992 sqft
This highly upgraded 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Woodlake Village Condo has 992 Sqft. Ceramic tile flooring at entry, kitchen, and bathroom. "Wood look" porcelain flooring in the living room and hallway. Earth tone carpeting in both bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of La Habra
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
3110 Cochise Way
3110 Cochise Way, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1016 sqft
Desirable West Side Community offers a 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom condominium located near Ralph B. Clark Regional Park. This ideal property offers an end unit with no one above or below, with amazing windows providing a light and bright space.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
East La Mirada
1 Unit Available
12221 Breezewood Drive
12221 Breezewood Drive, East Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1100 sqft
Light and bright townhouse style 2 story apartment with 2 bedrooms, 1.
Last updated August 20 at 10:25pm
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
602 Archwood Avenue
602 N Archwood Avenue, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1032 sqft
Come home to this beautiful end unit townhome! This 2 bedroom home is open and airy for your living needs. A great living room with custom window shutters welcomes you when you walk in and opens to the bright kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of La Habra
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Brea-Olinda
10 Units Available
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
975 sqft
Just a short drive to the Brea Mall. Many interior features including custom cabinetry, designer carpet, wood-style vinyl flooring and full kitchen appliance packages. On-site property management.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
9 Units Available
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1051 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes and two-bedroom townhomes with ceiling fans, private patio/balconies or large enclosed backyards. Community features swimming pools, BBQ areas and laundry.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Buena Park
3 Units Available
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1005 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Fairway Village Apartment Homes, a beautiful community located in Buena Park, California.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Rowland Heights
5 Units Available
NOVO Apartments
1940 Fullerton Rd, Rowland Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
850 sqft
Novo Apartments are located in between Los Angeles and Orange County close to Puente Hills Mall and the City of Industry. In the Rowland Heights District, the community offers easy freeway access to I-57 and the 60.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
3 Units Available
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
961 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Tree in Fullerton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
The Colony
9 Units Available
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1116 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
Uptown Whittier
2 Units Available
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Orleans in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
131 Units Available
UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
800 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Residents have access to clubhouse, pool table and fire pit. Next to California State University, Fullerton. Close to Orange Freeway.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
26 Units Available
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,547
1173 sqft
Can't-beat location with a great walk score and easy access to nearby freeways. Modern design throughout the community with a unique clubhouse, fitness center and community garden. Granite counters, hardwood floors.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Downtown Fullerton
12 Units Available
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1025 sqft
Cozy apartments near California State University, Fullerton. Community amenities include a garden, sauna and cafe. Close to Craig Regional Park. Easy access to Riverside Freeway.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Hacienda Heights
12 Units Available
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,092
955 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
