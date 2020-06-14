122 Apartments for rent in La Habra, CA with hardwood floors
1 of 36
1 of 24
1 of 20
1 of 26
1 of 17
1 of 40
1 of 15
1 of 8
1 of 22
1 of 5
1 of 40
1 of 17
1 of 12
1 of 17
1 of 58
1 of 42
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 81
1 of 39
1 of 48
1 of 8
1 of 2
1 of 16
Did you know that President Nixon opened his first law office in La Habra? Suffice to say, he was not a crook.
La Habra is a friendly city, an enticing mixture of the sophistication of big city Los Angeles and the charm of a small town, all in sunny California. Located to the north of Orange County, California, more than 60,440 people call La Habra home. True to the warmth of California, the weather is quite stable, with a high of 74.5 °F in July and 55.5 °F in January. Good rental housing is quite competitive, with a vacancy level of only 3%. Also, you can expect to pay quite a bit for rent in La Habra because the median rent is a little higher than the average for California and more than half over the median national rental average. The good news is that the stunning scenery, beaches and thriving community more than make up for the value of the rent. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for La Habra renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.