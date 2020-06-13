144 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in La Habra, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Lowell
22 Units Available
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1269 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
Casa Madrid Apartment Homes
1301 Las Riendas Dr, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
984 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome to Casa Madrid Apartment Homes in the heart of La Habra, California, just one block away from the city of Fullerton.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
Lowell
4 Units Available
Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
940 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
You've seen the rest, now see the BEST! Monterra Springs is located in the beautiful city of La Habra. Come visit us today and see for yourself! You will be greeted by our friendly leasing professionals.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
360 E. Erna Ave
360 East Erna Avenue, La Habra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
935 sqft
Parkview Apartments - Property Id: 283776 $1000 Moves You In! 1st Month Free Rent! Here at Parkview Apartments, you will enjoy the calm and serene atmosphere of the beautifully landscaped courtyard as well as the spacious park right across the

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
536 W. Greenwood Ave.
536 West Greenwood Avenue, La Habra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1660 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled Craftsman Home - RENT ME! - A Beautiful Remodeled Craftsman Home sits on a quiet neighborhood within walking distance to schools, stores and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of La Habra
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
26 Units Available
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$2,037
716 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,954
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,538
1173 sqft
Can't-beat location with a great walk score and easy access to nearby freeways. Modern design throughout the community with a unique clubhouse, fitness center and community garden. Granite counters, hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Rowland Heights
5 Units Available
NOVO Apartments
1940 Fullerton Rd, Rowland Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
850 sqft
Novo Apartments are located in between Los Angeles and Orange County close to Puente Hills Mall and the City of Industry. In the Rowland Heights District, the community offers easy freeway access to I-57 and the 60.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
28 Units Available
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
988 sqft
This gated community offers complete relaxation and serenity. Residents can enjoy the spa, tanning deck, barbecue area and clubhouse. Various layouts are available with full-size washer and dryer connections, garden windows and private garages.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Fullerton
15 Units Available
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,845
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,553
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1025 sqft
Cozy apartments near California State University, Fullerton. Community amenities include a garden, sauna and cafe. Close to Craig Regional Park. Easy access to Riverside Freeway.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1025 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and a garage or carport. Community amenities include a pool and barbecue areas. Across the 57 freeway from Cal State-Fullerton.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Hacienda Heights
13 Units Available
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,092
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1075 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Brea-Olinda
9 Units Available
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,450
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
975 sqft
Just a short drive to the Brea Mall. Many interior features including custom cabinetry, designer carpet, wood-style vinyl flooring and full kitchen appliance packages. On-site property management.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
8 Units Available
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1051 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes and two-bedroom townhomes with ceiling fans, private patio/balconies or large enclosed backyards. Community features swimming pools, BBQ areas and laundry.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Brea-Olinda
2 Units Available
Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Finding available Brea, California apartments has never been more rewarding.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
Downtown Fullerton
5 Units Available
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,894
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Fullerton High School and Fullerton College. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. Community garden, pool and internet cafe. Coffee bar and beautiful courtyard. Game room and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:40pm
The Colony
9 Units Available
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,519
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
$
East Whittier City
2 Units Available
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
1015 sqft
Great location, close to Whittwood Town Center Mall and restaurants like Red Robin, Thai Table and Buffalo Wild Wings. Units have laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes pool, parking, gym and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
$
84 Units Available
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
800 sqft
Recently renovated units with granite counters and hardwood floors. Very close to both California State University Fullerton and Hope International University. Lots of nearby dining options. Pool, media room, and 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
12 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,170
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
10 Units Available
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,185
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,029
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,439
1535 sqft
Community features include dog washing stations, a sky deck and a cyber cafe. Spacious one- to three-bedroom homes boast expansive closets and decks. Off Valencia Avenue in Brea near Orangetheory Fitness, Starbucks and Whole Foods.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Buena Park
3 Units Available
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1005 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Fairway Village Apartment Homes, a beautiful community located in Buena Park, California.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
$
129 Units Available
UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
800 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Residents have access to clubhouse, pool table and fire pit. Next to California State University, Fullerton. Close to Orange Freeway.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Brea-Olinda
22 Units Available
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1141 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Imagine a vibrant social scene layered with artfully-designed one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent.
City Guide for La Habra, CA

Did you know that President Nixon opened his first law office in La Habra? Suffice to say, he was not a crook.

La Habra is a friendly city, an enticing mixture of the sophistication of big city Los Angeles and the charm of a small town, all in sunny California. Located to the north of Orange County, California, more than 60,440 people call La Habra home. True to the warmth of California, the weather is quite stable, with a high of 74.5 °F in July and 55.5 °F in January. Good rental housing is quite competitive, with a vacancy level of only 3%. Also, you can expect to pay quite a bit for rent in La Habra because the median rent is a little higher than the average for California and more than half over the median national rental average. The good news is that the stunning scenery, beaches and thriving community more than make up for the value of the rent. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in La Habra, CA

Finding an apartment in La Habra that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

