144 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in La Habra, CA
Did you know that President Nixon opened his first law office in La Habra? Suffice to say, he was not a crook.
La Habra is a friendly city, an enticing mixture of the sophistication of big city Los Angeles and the charm of a small town, all in sunny California. Located to the north of Orange County, California, more than 60,440 people call La Habra home. True to the warmth of California, the weather is quite stable, with a high of 74.5 °F in July and 55.5 °F in January. Good rental housing is quite competitive, with a vacancy level of only 3%. Also, you can expect to pay quite a bit for rent in La Habra because the median rent is a little higher than the average for California and more than half over the median national rental average. The good news is that the stunning scenery, beaches and thriving community more than make up for the value of the rent. See more
Finding an apartment in La Habra that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.