/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
98 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in La Habra, CA
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
Continental
1151 South Walnut Street, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Continental in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lowell
19 Units Available
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1136 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
1 of 11
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
758 Stone Harbor Circle
758 Stone Harbor Circle, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
973 sqft
Beautiful condo in La Habra! - This home is located in adorable condominium in the La Habra area. The Stone Harbor Circle community features a pool, spa, and BBQ located in the center for all residents.
Results within 1 mile of La Habra
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3110 Cochise Way
3110 Cochise Way, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1016 sqft
Desirable West Side Community offers a 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom condominium located near Ralph B. Clark Regional Park. This ideal property offers an end unit with no one above or below, with amazing windows providing a light and bright space.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
East La Mirada
1 Unit Available
12221 Breezewood Drive
12221 Breezewood Drive, East Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1100 sqft
Light and bright townhouse style 2 story apartment with 2 bedrooms, 1.
Results within 5 miles of La Habra
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:26am
The Colony
9 Units Available
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1116 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
28 Units Available
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1173 sqft
Can't-beat location with a great walk score and easy access to nearby freeways. Modern design throughout the community with a unique clubhouse, fitness center and community garden. Granite counters, hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
11 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Fullerton
13 Units Available
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1025 sqft
Cozy apartments near California State University, Fullerton. Community amenities include a garden, sauna and cafe. Close to Craig Regional Park. Easy access to Riverside Freeway.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Hacienda Heights
13 Units Available
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,092
955 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
8 Units Available
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1050 sqft
Serene, gated community with large one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Units have hardwood-style flooring and walk-in closets. Enjoy the sand volleyball court, fitness studio and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Brea-Olinda
10 Units Available
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
975 sqft
Just a short drive to the Brea Mall. Many interior features including custom cabinetry, designer carpet, wood-style vinyl flooring and full kitchen appliance packages. On-site property management.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
10 Units Available
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1033 sqft
770 South Harbor is a community offering a great residential environment, upscale amenities and excellent service for our residents.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
22 Units Available
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
988 sqft
This gated community offers complete relaxation and serenity. Residents can enjoy the spa, tanning deck, barbecue area and clubhouse. Various layouts are available with full-size washer and dryer connections, garden windows and private garages.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
10 Units Available
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,070
1095 sqft
Community features include dog washing stations, a sky deck and a cyber cafe. Spacious one- to three-bedroom homes boast expansive closets and decks. Off Valencia Avenue in Brea near Orangetheory Fitness, Starbucks and Whole Foods.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Brea-Olinda
17 Units Available
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1153 sqft
Located just off the 57 Freeway and only minutes from Downtown Brea and the Brea Mall, The Pointe offers contemporary urban living with all the amenities of a resort, including a 24hr fitness center, sparkling pool, and outdoor BBQ and Fireplace
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1025 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and a garage or carport. Community amenities include a pool and barbecue areas. Across the 57 freeway from Cal State-Fullerton.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Brea-Olinda
6 Units Available
Country Woods Apartment Homes
315 N Associated Rd, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
928 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Country Woods Apartment Homes is located in beautiful Brea, California, close to shopping and dining options.
Verified
1 of 81
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Brea-Olinda
22 Units Available
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1115 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Imagine a vibrant social scene layered with artfully-designed one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Buena Park
3 Units Available
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1005 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Fairway Village Apartment Homes, a beautiful community located in Buena Park, California.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:26am
9 Units Available
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1088 sqft
Cozy apartments with balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Community highlights include a swimming pool and barbecue areas. Close to Craig Regional Park and California State University Fullerton. By Orange Freeway for a smooth commute.
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Brea-Olinda
1 Unit Available
757 Sather Court
757 Sather Court, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1302 sqft
2Bd 2.5Ba Berkeley Townhome in Brea! - Check out this 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=182Yj9pbFkf Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/qMTqyEl2r8E This beautiful tri-level 2 bedroom 2.
1 of 7
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Galaxie
1 Unit Available
2601 East Valley Boulevard
2601 Valley Boulevard, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1100 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, granite counters, ceiling fan, air conditioning, mirrored closets, stove, microwave, dishwasher, covered parking, on-site laundry, swimming pool More info & apply online at https://hunt.
Similar Pages
La Habra 1 BedroomsLa Habra 2 BedroomsLa Habra 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLa Habra 3 BedroomsLa Habra Accessible Apartments
La Habra Apartments with BalconyLa Habra Apartments with GarageLa Habra Apartments with GymLa Habra Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Habra Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA