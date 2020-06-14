83 Apartments for rent in La Habra, CA with gym
1 of 36
1 of 36
1 of 11
1 of 15
1 of 23
1 of 8
1 of 22
1 of 5
1 of 17
1 of 19
1 of 40
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 58
1 of 26
1 of 18
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 43
1 of 31
1 of 81
1 of 39
1 of 48
1 of 16
Did you know that President Nixon opened his first law office in La Habra? Suffice to say, he was not a crook.
La Habra is a friendly city, an enticing mixture of the sophistication of big city Los Angeles and the charm of a small town, all in sunny California. Located to the north of Orange County, California, more than 60,440 people call La Habra home. True to the warmth of California, the weather is quite stable, with a high of 74.5 °F in July and 55.5 °F in January. Good rental housing is quite competitive, with a vacancy level of only 3%. Also, you can expect to pay quite a bit for rent in La Habra because the median rent is a little higher than the average for California and more than half over the median national rental average. The good news is that the stunning scenery, beaches and thriving community more than make up for the value of the rent. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to La Habra renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.