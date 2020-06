Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely La Habra home featuring a large yard a couple blocks from La Habra High School which is in a great District. Two bedrooms and one bath with fresh paint, new base boards, new crown moulding, most windows are the low e, resanded original wood floors, newer kitchen and bathroom vinly floors, newer gas stove, new fans in bedrooms and Dining room, new central air and heating, City light views, Built in 1951. Huge backyard with roses and lemon tree.

