900 N Palm Street

This renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is light and bright and features new kitchen cabinets & appliances, new windows, recessed lighting, new laminate flooring throughout and is freshly painted. This home has an open floor plan with the kitchen and livingroom looking out through beautiful glass doors to the back yard that features a firepit and sitting area as well as a built-in barbeque. The kitchen has a large island and the livingroom has a fireplace. Each bedroom has mirrored closets and a ceiling fan. There is a separate laundry room off the kitchen. SORRY NO PETS.