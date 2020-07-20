All apartments in La Habra
Find more places like 900 N Palm Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Habra, CA
/
900 N Palm Street
Last updated December 10 2019 at 10:51 AM

900 N Palm Street

900 North Palm Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Habra
See all
La Habra City
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

900 North Palm Street, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
This renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is light and bright and features new kitchen cabinets & appliances, new windows, recessed lighting, new laminate flooring throughout and is freshly painted. This home has an open floor plan with the kitchen and livingroom looking out through beautiful glass doors to the back yard that features a firepit and sitting area as well as a built-in barbeque. The kitchen has a large island and the livingroom has a fireplace. Each bedroom has mirrored closets and a ceiling fan. There is a separate laundry room off the kitchen. SORRY NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 N Palm Street have any available units?
900 N Palm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 900 N Palm Street have?
Some of 900 N Palm Street's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 N Palm Street currently offering any rent specials?
900 N Palm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 N Palm Street pet-friendly?
No, 900 N Palm Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 900 N Palm Street offer parking?
Yes, 900 N Palm Street offers parking.
Does 900 N Palm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 N Palm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 N Palm Street have a pool?
No, 900 N Palm Street does not have a pool.
Does 900 N Palm Street have accessible units?
No, 900 N Palm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 900 N Palm Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 N Palm Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 900 N Palm Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 N Palm Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights
450 North Walnut Street
La Habra, CA 90631
Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St
La Habra, CA 90631
Vista Ridge
300 South Monte Vista Street
La Habra, CA 90631
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd
La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra Woods Apartments
701 W Imperial Hwy
La Habra, CA 90631

Similar Pages

La Habra 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLa Habra 2 Bedroom Apartments
La Habra Apartments with BalconiesLa Habra Apartments with Parking
La Habra Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CA
Fountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

La Habra City
Lowell

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles