La Habra, CA
856 N Harbor Boulevard
Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:06 AM

856 N Harbor Boulevard

856 North Harbor Boulevard
Location

856 North Harbor Boulevard, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this beautiful condo located in the quiet Villa Norte community. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home features an open living room with a cozy fireplace and laminate flooring that flows seamlessly throughout the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen is designed with granite counters and backsplash, recessed lighting, newly painted cabinetry, a breakfast bar, and a trey ceiling. The master bedroom features two closets, a high ceiling, and access to a new private balcony. Additional features include a spacious garage and a private patio. Conveniently located near restaurants, shops, parks, and schools. Water and trash services included, and a new garage door will be installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 856 N Harbor Boulevard have any available units?
856 N Harbor Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 856 N Harbor Boulevard have?
Some of 856 N Harbor Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 856 N Harbor Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
856 N Harbor Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 856 N Harbor Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 856 N Harbor Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 856 N Harbor Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 856 N Harbor Boulevard offers parking.
Does 856 N Harbor Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 856 N Harbor Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 856 N Harbor Boulevard have a pool?
No, 856 N Harbor Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 856 N Harbor Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 856 N Harbor Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 856 N Harbor Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 856 N Harbor Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 856 N Harbor Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 856 N Harbor Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
