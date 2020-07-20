856 N Harbor Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this beautiful condo located in the quiet Villa Norte community. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home features an open living room with a cozy fireplace and laminate flooring that flows seamlessly throughout the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen is designed with granite counters and backsplash, recessed lighting, newly painted cabinetry, a breakfast bar, and a trey ceiling. The master bedroom features two closets, a high ceiling, and access to a new private balcony. Additional features include a spacious garage and a private patio. Conveniently located near restaurants, shops, parks, and schools. Water and trash services included, and a new garage door will be installed.