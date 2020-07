Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled 3 bedroom single story town home, no one above or below. Spacious living room with laminated wood floor, kitchen and bathrooms were updated with new cabinets, granite counter tops and new appliances. Dual pane windows through out. One car detached garage and one assigned parking space. Community laundry.