711 Kirkwood Ln.

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

711 KIRKWOOD LANE. LA HABRA 90631 (3 BEDS / 2.5 BATH) - Welcome home to Kirkwood! As you arrive at the property you will see the spacious 3 car garage and entry gate. The gate is lovely, but gives no indication as to the oasis that awaits inside! As you enter through the gate you are greeted with a lush green private front yard. Enter into the property and you will immediately appreciate the wood tile floors and high ceilings. The wall to wall windows let in lots of natural light and really optimize the amazing view! To your left is the gourmet kitchen with beautiful stainless steel 6 burner stove. The kitchen includes a breakfast nook and breakfast bar up against the window with an unbelievable view. The open concept living room is very spacious, and offers a cozy fireplace. This home also offers a separate den with 2nd fireplace and large windows taking advantage of the beautiful front yard. This home features 3 spacious bedrooms and a bonus room that could easily be a fourth. The bonus room would also make a great office, game room or guest room! All 2.5 bathrooms have been completely remodeled and are beautiful! The master suite is spacious with large windows to take advantage of the view of your private back yard. The private bath features a beautiful free standing tub, separate shower, double vanity, stunning tile work, even a chandelier! Impeccably maintained this home also features a new roof, new HVAC system and ducting, as well as a whole house filtration system. Dont wait! This home is sure to rent quickly!



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Fullerton Joint Union High school District

UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all Utilities.

GARDENING: Tenant charged $75 monthly

PETS: Small Pets may be allowed please submit photo with application.



(RLNE5770517)