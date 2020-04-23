621 W Saint Andrews Avenue

Amenities

Totally Renovated. New kitchen - Modern LED brushed nickel kitchen faucet, New Quartz countertop, New Bathrooms - 1. Master: Modern design: Tub, new Quartz, new tile, New shower booth with Multi-Function LED Rainfall Waterfall Shower Tower Panel Massage Jets System and frameless shower door. 2. Hallway: 2 sinks on the Quartz with Roman bathtub with the same as Master 3. Guest bathroom: New shower booth with LED Rainfall Shower System and frameless shower door. One of the best estates in the quiet gated community of "West Hills" in La Habra. Wider and bigger looking homes compare to the West Ridge community home. Want luxury or top of the line home? Property has unparalleled quality in design elements and materials Gate community of West Hills. As you walk in the french door, you will see an open, bright, and huge living room with a gorgeous view of mountains and neighborhoods. Two stairs to upstairs are the luxury itself. There is a nice retreat area as you go up the stairs with three bedrooms. Some more features: * formal living room w/cathedral-vaulted ceilings * High Ceilings (9 Feet+) * 2 story ceiling with windows * city lights and mountain view * dual stairways * wood flooring whole house * recessed lightings * built-in BBO in backyard * 3 car garage with sectional doors and direct access to the inside. One room at downstairs is currently used as an office.