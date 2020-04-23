All apartments in La Habra
621 W Saint Andrews Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM

621 West Saint Andrew's Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

621 West Saint Andrew's Avenue, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Totally Renovated. New kitchen - Modern LED brushed nickel kitchen faucet, New Quartz countertop, New Bathrooms - 1. Master: Modern design: Tub, new Quartz, new tile, New shower booth with Multi-Function LED Rainfall Waterfall Shower Tower Panel Massage Jets System and frameless shower door. 2. Hallway: 2 sinks on the Quartz with Roman bathtub with the same as Master 3. Guest bathroom: New shower booth with LED Rainfall Shower System and frameless shower door. One of the best estates in the quiet gated community of "West Hills" in La Habra. Wider and bigger looking homes compare to the West Ridge community home. Want luxury or top of the line home? Property has unparalleled quality in design elements and materials Gate community of West Hills. As you walk in the french door, you will see an open, bright, and huge living room with a gorgeous view of mountains and neighborhoods. Two stairs to upstairs are the luxury itself. There is a nice retreat area as you go up the stairs with three bedrooms. Some more features: * formal living room w/cathedral-vaulted ceilings * High Ceilings (9 Feet+) * 2 story ceiling with windows * city lights and mountain view * dual stairways * wood flooring whole house * recessed lightings * built-in BBO in backyard * 3 car garage with sectional doors and direct access to the inside. One room at downstairs is currently used as an office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 W Saint Andrews Avenue have any available units?
621 W Saint Andrews Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 621 W Saint Andrews Avenue have?
Some of 621 W Saint Andrews Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 W Saint Andrews Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
621 W Saint Andrews Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 W Saint Andrews Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 621 W Saint Andrews Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 621 W Saint Andrews Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 621 W Saint Andrews Avenue offers parking.
Does 621 W Saint Andrews Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 W Saint Andrews Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 W Saint Andrews Avenue have a pool?
No, 621 W Saint Andrews Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 621 W Saint Andrews Avenue have accessible units?
No, 621 W Saint Andrews Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 621 W Saint Andrews Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 W Saint Andrews Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 621 W Saint Andrews Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 W Saint Andrews Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

