601 N Walnut Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

SPACIOUS open floor plan concept beautiful Walnut Gardens former new home construction. Close to 60 fwy, Fullerton Road, Hacienda Heights, Rolland Heights, Hacienda Golf Club, Westridge Golf Club, Award winning schools, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, double wide over sized 2 car garage with additional parking space just right next to your garage. Granite, stainless steel, designer colors, carpet, spaciously appointed front yard patio facing east for morning sun. Beautiful intricate iron detailing, open great room floor plan, builder designed for lots of natural sun light and cool breezes, lots of space for the kids to play. The HOA is installing security gates around the complex, small park area with gazebo, master suite has a walk in closet with his and her sinks, brand new area close to theaters, fine dining, shopping, transportation, perfect location to get you where you want to be. Close by to everything you need. Perfect town home living with single family flair. Best of both worlds. Tankless water heater! Energy efficient. Washer dryer and refrigerator! Walking distance to Elementary, middle School and High Schools all just down the street. Close to churches, bus stops, great transportation! High dramatic vaulted ceilings! giant great room with lots of lighting for a beautiful place to call home. Spacious bedrooms with lots of storage. Lots of closet space and the garage is so clean that it looks like part of the house. Views from up-stairs. Very quiet and peaceful.