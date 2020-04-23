All apartments in La Habra
La Habra, CA
601 N Walnut Street
601 N Walnut Street

601 North Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

601 North Walnut Street, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
SPACIOUS open floor plan concept beautiful Walnut Gardens former new home construction. Close to 60 fwy, Fullerton Road, Hacienda Heights, Rolland Heights, Hacienda Golf Club, Westridge Golf Club, Award winning schools, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, double wide over sized 2 car garage with additional parking space just right next to your garage. Granite, stainless steel, designer colors, carpet, spaciously appointed front yard patio facing east for morning sun. Beautiful intricate iron detailing, open great room floor plan, builder designed for lots of natural sun light and cool breezes, lots of space for the kids to play. The HOA is installing security gates around the complex, small park area with gazebo, master suite has a walk in closet with his and her sinks, brand new area close to theaters, fine dining, shopping, transportation, perfect location to get you where you want to be. Close by to everything you need. Perfect town home living with single family flair. Best of both worlds. Tankless water heater! Energy efficient. Washer dryer and refrigerator! Walking distance to Elementary, middle School and High Schools all just down the street. Close to churches, bus stops, great transportation! High dramatic vaulted ceilings! giant great room with lots of lighting for a beautiful place to call home. Spacious bedrooms with lots of storage. Lots of closet space and the garage is so clean that it looks like part of the house. Views from up-stairs. Very quiet and peaceful.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 N Walnut Street have any available units?
601 N Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 601 N Walnut Street have?
Some of 601 N Walnut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 N Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
601 N Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 N Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 601 N Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 601 N Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 601 N Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 601 N Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 N Walnut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 N Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 601 N Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 601 N Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 601 N Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 601 N Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 N Walnut Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 601 N Walnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 N Walnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.
