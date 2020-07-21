561 N Colfax Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Three bedrooms, one full bath and one half bath, central air and heat throughout home. Sprinklers front and back on timers. Spacious living room has an beautiful cabinet/Armoire included with gas fireplace. All Pella Windows throughout home that makes this home shine!!! Built in shades in each window. Gorgeous framing on each Pella Window. Kitchen includes, wine refrigerator and dishwasher brand new kitchen faucet, built in oven and gas stove top. Beautiful backyard with built in seating and lighting beneath seats. Very peaceful and serene environment. Super large dining room with bar area for entertaining off of living room. Dining room set included. Each bedroom has ceiling fan, Full/Main bathroom connected to master bedroom as well as main hallway. Half bath is near kitchen and large dining room area. Two car garage with garage door opener and laundry hookups. Dryer to stay with property. Outdoor BBQ, freezer in garage and master bed to stay. Seller reserves kitchen refrigerator and washer.

Good credit scores over 700 are preferred to qualify. Pets submit for approval.