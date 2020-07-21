All apartments in La Habra
Last updated October 5 2019 at 11:24 AM

561 N Colfax Street

561 North Colfax Street · No Longer Available
Location

561 North Colfax Street, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Three bedrooms, one full bath and one half bath, central air and heat throughout home. Sprinklers front and back on timers. Spacious living room has an beautiful cabinet/Armoire included with gas fireplace. All Pella Windows throughout home that makes this home shine!!! Built in shades in each window. Gorgeous framing on each Pella Window. Kitchen includes, wine refrigerator and dishwasher brand new kitchen faucet, built in oven and gas stove top. Beautiful backyard with built in seating and lighting beneath seats. Very peaceful and serene environment. Super large dining room with bar area for entertaining off of living room. Dining room set included. Each bedroom has ceiling fan, Full/Main bathroom connected to master bedroom as well as main hallway. Half bath is near kitchen and large dining room area. Two car garage with garage door opener and laundry hookups. Dryer to stay with property. Outdoor BBQ, freezer in garage and master bed to stay. Seller reserves kitchen refrigerator and washer.
Good credit scores over 700 are preferred to qualify. Pets submit for approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 561 N Colfax Street have any available units?
561 N Colfax Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 561 N Colfax Street have?
Some of 561 N Colfax Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 561 N Colfax Street currently offering any rent specials?
561 N Colfax Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 561 N Colfax Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 561 N Colfax Street is pet friendly.
Does 561 N Colfax Street offer parking?
Yes, 561 N Colfax Street offers parking.
Does 561 N Colfax Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 561 N Colfax Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 561 N Colfax Street have a pool?
No, 561 N Colfax Street does not have a pool.
Does 561 N Colfax Street have accessible units?
No, 561 N Colfax Street does not have accessible units.
Does 561 N Colfax Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 561 N Colfax Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 561 N Colfax Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 561 N Colfax Street has units with air conditioning.
