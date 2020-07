Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Welcome to elegance! As no money was spared to make this place a true dream including new: kitchen cabinets, custom countertops, luxury tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, sod, sprinklers, landscaping, shower wall tiles, berber carpets, vanities, recessed lights, and so much more. You won't find a rental for miles with all of the goodies this one has.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.