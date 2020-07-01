535 W La Habra

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated

Cute duplex with two separate homes and own yard! Front and back house are separated by a gate and fence. Home has own yard and main entrance from the alley. Newly remodeled home. Fresh paint. Washer and dryer hookups located on the side of the home. Street parking is in the alley. Garage is excluded from the rent. Home feels more spacious than the square footage shows! Don't miss out on this opportunity. Conveniently located near shopping plazas, City Hall, and the Children's Museum of La Habra.