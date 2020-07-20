All apartments in La Habra
400 Acacia #D27

400 Acacia Avenue
Location

400 Acacia Avenue, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
sauna
Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo - Resort Style 673 square foot one bedroom and one bathroom condo in the gated community of Club Acacia. This unit exudes convenience with a main level entry. Cozy livingroom area and kitchen. Club Acacia maintains a tranquil pool and spa area for residents enjoyment and for those larger gatherings. In addition to a secure entrance, the HOA also includes a clubhouse, gym, sauna, and multiple laundry rooms. It's just minutes away from Cal State Fullerton, shopping, restaurants, fantastic schools, and freeway access.

400 North Acacia Avenue is zoned for Commonwealth Elementary School, Ladera Vista Middle Junior High, and Troy High School.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Acacia #D27 have any available units?
400 Acacia #D27 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 400 Acacia #D27 have?
Some of 400 Acacia #D27's amenities include gym, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Acacia #D27 currently offering any rent specials?
400 Acacia #D27 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Acacia #D27 pet-friendly?
No, 400 Acacia #D27 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 400 Acacia #D27 offer parking?
No, 400 Acacia #D27 does not offer parking.
Does 400 Acacia #D27 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Acacia #D27 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Acacia #D27 have a pool?
Yes, 400 Acacia #D27 has a pool.
Does 400 Acacia #D27 have accessible units?
No, 400 Acacia #D27 does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Acacia #D27 have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Acacia #D27 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Acacia #D27 have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Acacia #D27 does not have units with air conditioning.
