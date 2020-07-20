400 Acacia #D27

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub sauna

Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo - Resort Style 673 square foot one bedroom and one bathroom condo in the gated community of Club Acacia. This unit exudes convenience with a main level entry. Cozy livingroom area and kitchen. Club Acacia maintains a tranquil pool and spa area for residents enjoyment and for those larger gatherings. In addition to a secure entrance, the HOA also includes a clubhouse, gym, sauna, and multiple laundry rooms. It's just minutes away from Cal State Fullerton, shopping, restaurants, fantastic schools, and freeway access.



400 North Acacia Avenue is zoned for Commonwealth Elementary School, Ladera Vista Middle Junior High, and Troy High School.



No Pets Allowed



