320 S Oakland Drive

Amenities

Ranch Style home completely remodels and with new landscaping in progress. It has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and 1 3/4 bath. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout hallways, living room and entry, new carpets in bedrooms. New windows and window coverings. The kitchen is completely upgraded with wood cabinets, granite countertops, and a new stove and microwave. Also new central air conditioning/ heating system. Living room with wood-burning fireplace and mantel. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and dining area. It is just minutes from Westridge golf course, restaurant, shopping, theater, parks, and walking trails. Nice quiet area MUST SEE.