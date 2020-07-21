All apartments in La Habra
Last updated October 15 2019 at 3:49 PM

320 Oakland Dr
Location

320 Oakland Dr, La Habra, CA 90631
Lowell

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Ranch Style home completely remodels and with new landscaping in progress. It has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and 1 3/4 bath. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout hallways, living room and entry, new carpets in bedrooms. New windows and window coverings. The kitchen is completely upgraded with wood cabinets, granite countertops, and a new stove and microwave. Also new central air conditioning/ heating system. Living room with wood-burning fireplace and mantel. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and dining area. It is just minutes from Westridge golf course, restaurant, shopping, theater, parks, and walking trails. Nice quiet area MUST SEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 S Oakland Drive have any available units?
320 S Oakland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 320 S Oakland Drive have?
Some of 320 S Oakland Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 S Oakland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
320 S Oakland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 S Oakland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 320 S Oakland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 320 S Oakland Drive offer parking?
No, 320 S Oakland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 320 S Oakland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 S Oakland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 S Oakland Drive have a pool?
No, 320 S Oakland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 320 S Oakland Drive have accessible units?
No, 320 S Oakland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 320 S Oakland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 S Oakland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 S Oakland Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 320 S Oakland Drive has units with air conditioning.
