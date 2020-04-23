2441 Redcoach Ln

Amenities
You will love getting to make this charming house your new home! The exterior boasts an extended driveway and garage, and a beautifully landscaped, low-maintenance yard. The interior features stylish tile and wood flooring throughout the communal living rooms, with plush carpeting in the cozy bedrooms, along with a charming fireplace in the living room, perfect for cozy nights in, and a kitchen that is equipped with updated appliances and plenty of cabinetry and countertop space for your culinary enjoyment! Make this your new home and apply today!