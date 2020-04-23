All apartments in La Habra
La Habra, CA
2441 Redcoach Ln
2441 Redcoach Ln

Location

2441 Red Coach Ln, La Habra, CA 90631
Lowell

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
You will love getting to make this charming house your new home! The exterior boasts an extended driveway and garage, and a beautifully landscaped, low-maintenance yard. The interior features stylish tile and wood flooring throughout the communal living rooms, with plush carpeting in the cozy bedrooms, along with a charming fireplace in the living room, perfect for cozy nights in, and a kitchen that is equipped with updated appliances and plenty of cabinetry and countertop space for your culinary enjoyment! Make this your new home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2441 Redcoach Ln have any available units?
2441 Redcoach Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 2441 Redcoach Ln have?
Some of 2441 Redcoach Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2441 Redcoach Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2441 Redcoach Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2441 Redcoach Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2441 Redcoach Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2441 Redcoach Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2441 Redcoach Ln does offer parking.
Does 2441 Redcoach Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2441 Redcoach Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2441 Redcoach Ln have a pool?
No, 2441 Redcoach Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2441 Redcoach Ln have accessible units?
No, 2441 Redcoach Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2441 Redcoach Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2441 Redcoach Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2441 Redcoach Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2441 Redcoach Ln has units with air conditioning.
