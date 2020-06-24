2061 S Mangrum Court

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets fireplace carpet

This beautiful home sits behind the gates at The Pointe at Westridge and enjoys views of the golf course and city lights. The open-concept floorplan features a downstairs bedroom with full bath plus den use as an office, hardwood floors, new carpeting, cathedral ceilings, and lots of natural light. The large entertainer's kitchen with granite countertops opens to the family room and features a 6 burner gas range and a large eat-in island. The large master suite is enhanced by a spacious sitting area with a fireplace, two walk-in closets, an oversize bathroom and views of the golf course and city lights. The upstairs also boasts two additional bedrooms with their own bathroom and a large laundry room. The private backyard has a custom fountain, forever views and is the perfect place to enjoy warm summer evenings outdoors. Minutes from shopping, dining and freeway access.