2061 S Mangrum Court
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:54 AM

2061 S Mangrum Court

2061 South Mangrum Court · No Longer Available
Location

2061 South Mangrum Court, La Habra, CA 90631

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This beautiful home sits behind the gates at The Pointe at Westridge and enjoys views of the golf course and city lights. The open-concept floorplan features a downstairs bedroom with full bath plus den use as an office, hardwood floors, new carpeting, cathedral ceilings, and lots of natural light. The large entertainer's kitchen with granite countertops opens to the family room and features a 6 burner gas range and a large eat-in island. The large master suite is enhanced by a spacious sitting area with a fireplace, two walk-in closets, an oversize bathroom and views of the golf course and city lights. The upstairs also boasts two additional bedrooms with their own bathroom and a large laundry room. The private backyard has a custom fountain, forever views and is the perfect place to enjoy warm summer evenings outdoors. Minutes from shopping, dining and freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

