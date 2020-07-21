All apartments in La Habra
2060 S Mangrum Court
Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:30 AM

2060 S Mangrum Court

2060 South Mangrum Court · No Longer Available
Location

2060 South Mangrum Court, La Habra, CA 90631

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful home in the gated Westridge golf course community. Features 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 2-car attached garage, and a large back yard. One bedroom downstairs with large closet, and laminated wood floor.(Closet converted from 3rd garage). Living room with high ceiling, high windows for natural light, carpet, and recessed lights. Large formal dining room. Spacious kitchen with kitchen island with seating, granite counter top, walk-in pantry, recessed lights, and tile floor. Family room with a cozy fire place, media niche, ceiling fan, and recessed lights. Large Master suite with tray ceiling and recessed lights and ceiling fan. Master bathroom with his and hers sink, separate soak tub and walk-in shower, his and hers walk-in closet, and tile floor. Convenient upstairs laundry room with a sink and overhead storage cabinets. 3 other good size bedrooms with ceiling fan.Change more than 100 LED light bulbs through out the home. Carpet flooring in all bedrooms, stairs and upstairs hallway. Large and beautiful back yard with a rock fountain and planters. Great location close to golf course, shopping, dining, bank, and post office. Drive by only till Monday 3/15/20.
Listing Agent: Jamie Yiang Tel:714-870-2020 Email: jamieyiang1@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2060 S Mangrum Court have any available units?
2060 S Mangrum Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 2060 S Mangrum Court have?
Some of 2060 S Mangrum Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2060 S Mangrum Court currently offering any rent specials?
2060 S Mangrum Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2060 S Mangrum Court pet-friendly?
No, 2060 S Mangrum Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 2060 S Mangrum Court offer parking?
Yes, 2060 S Mangrum Court offers parking.
Does 2060 S Mangrum Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2060 S Mangrum Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2060 S Mangrum Court have a pool?
No, 2060 S Mangrum Court does not have a pool.
Does 2060 S Mangrum Court have accessible units?
No, 2060 S Mangrum Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2060 S Mangrum Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2060 S Mangrum Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2060 S Mangrum Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2060 S Mangrum Court does not have units with air conditioning.
