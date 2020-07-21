2060 S Mangrum Court

Amenities

Beautiful home in the gated Westridge golf course community. Features 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 2-car attached garage, and a large back yard. One bedroom downstairs with large closet, and laminated wood floor.(Closet converted from 3rd garage). Living room with high ceiling, high windows for natural light, carpet, and recessed lights. Large formal dining room. Spacious kitchen with kitchen island with seating, granite counter top, walk-in pantry, recessed lights, and tile floor. Family room with a cozy fire place, media niche, ceiling fan, and recessed lights. Large Master suite with tray ceiling and recessed lights and ceiling fan. Master bathroom with his and hers sink, separate soak tub and walk-in shower, his and hers walk-in closet, and tile floor. Convenient upstairs laundry room with a sink and overhead storage cabinets. 3 other good size bedrooms with ceiling fan.Change more than 100 LED light bulbs through out the home. Carpet flooring in all bedrooms, stairs and upstairs hallway. Large and beautiful back yard with a rock fountain and planters. Great location close to golf course, shopping, dining, bank, and post office. Drive by only till Monday 3/15/20.

Listing Agent: Jamie Yiang Tel:714-870-2020 Email: jamieyiang1@gmail.com