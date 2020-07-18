All apartments in La Habra
186 S IDAHO Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

186 S IDAHO Street

186 S Idaho St · No Longer Available
Location

186 S Idaho St, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
guest parking
A Covenant for Creativity! A gem of a house, designed & built with the highest standards of comfort & style. Its modern architectural design & inviting exterior give the home an exceptional look that speaks of good taste & refinement. You'd never believe a starter home could be this luxurious. Its great location in a private gated community & warm, inviting interiors make it the perfect home for any family. Amenities: Laminate flrs & upgraded baseboards t/o. Faux wood & vinyl vertical blinds. Living & dining rooms feature a romantic fireplace with marble tile facing. Kitchen features granite countertop, oak cabinets, Magic Chef microwave, stainless steel Frigidaire 4-burner gas range, stainless steel Frigidaire dishwasher, stainless steel sink & brand new faucet. Master BR features an elevated ceiling, laminate flrs, faux wood blinds, 2 walk-in closets & a fireplace w/ marble tile facing. Master bath features ceramic tile flrs, granite countertop, brand new faucet, & tub w/ fiberglass surrounds, brand new faucet, spout & shower head. Secondary bedrooms feature laminate flrs, faux wood blinds, elevated ceilings, light fixtures & balcony for marvelous outdoor space. Secondary bath features ceramic tile flrs, corian countertop, oak cabinets, tub w/ fiberglass surrounds & brand new faucet & spout. Property shares only 1 common wall w/ adjacent unit & is right next to the greenbelt/playground, guest parking spaces & mailbox. Central A/C & heating system. New smoke & CO2 detectors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 186 S IDAHO Street have any available units?
186 S IDAHO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 186 S IDAHO Street have?
Some of 186 S IDAHO Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 186 S IDAHO Street currently offering any rent specials?
186 S IDAHO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 186 S IDAHO Street pet-friendly?
No, 186 S IDAHO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 186 S IDAHO Street offer parking?
Yes, 186 S IDAHO Street offers parking.
Does 186 S IDAHO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 186 S IDAHO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 186 S IDAHO Street have a pool?
No, 186 S IDAHO Street does not have a pool.
Does 186 S IDAHO Street have accessible units?
No, 186 S IDAHO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 186 S IDAHO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 186 S IDAHO Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 186 S IDAHO Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 186 S IDAHO Street has units with air conditioning.
