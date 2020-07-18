186 S IDAHO Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage guest parking

A Covenant for Creativity! A gem of a house, designed & built with the highest standards of comfort & style. Its modern architectural design & inviting exterior give the home an exceptional look that speaks of good taste & refinement. You'd never believe a starter home could be this luxurious. Its great location in a private gated community & warm, inviting interiors make it the perfect home for any family. Amenities: Laminate flrs & upgraded baseboards t/o. Faux wood & vinyl vertical blinds. Living & dining rooms feature a romantic fireplace with marble tile facing. Kitchen features granite countertop, oak cabinets, Magic Chef microwave, stainless steel Frigidaire 4-burner gas range, stainless steel Frigidaire dishwasher, stainless steel sink & brand new faucet. Master BR features an elevated ceiling, laminate flrs, faux wood blinds, 2 walk-in closets & a fireplace w/ marble tile facing. Master bath features ceramic tile flrs, granite countertop, brand new faucet, & tub w/ fiberglass surrounds, brand new faucet, spout & shower head. Secondary bedrooms feature laminate flrs, faux wood blinds, elevated ceilings, light fixtures & balcony for marvelous outdoor space. Secondary bath features ceramic tile flrs, corian countertop, oak cabinets, tub w/ fiberglass surrounds & brand new faucet & spout. Property shares only 1 common wall w/ adjacent unit & is right next to the greenbelt/playground, guest parking spaces & mailbox. Central A/C & heating system. New smoke & CO2 detectors.