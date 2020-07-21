1826 Sonata St

Amenities

This brand new energy-efficient home is waiting for a new family to move in! This is in-town living at it's best! Enjoy this beautiful and highly desired home on Portola Walk built by Olson Homes. Features 3 bedrooms and a den, 2 baths and 2 half baths. The attached 2-car spacious garage features a new floor coating. You will love the layout of this very spacious home! The open, white and bright gourmet kitchen features LED pendant lights, a white center island, Whirlpool stove, microwave, and dishwasher. The open floor plan invites a relaxing atmosphere that you can enjoy wth family and friends. Recessed lighting throughout. Washer dryer hookups in the 3rd floor. Enjoy the views at the master suite that also features a walk-in closet and a double-sink bathroom. New window covers throughout the home.