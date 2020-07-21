All apartments in La Habra
1826 Sonata St
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:29 PM

1826 Sonata St

1826 Sonata St · No Longer Available
Location

1826 Sonata St, La Habra, CA 90631
Lowell

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
This brand new energy-efficient home is waiting for a new family to move in! This is in-town living at it's best! Enjoy this beautiful and highly desired home on Portola Walk built by Olson Homes. Features 3 bedrooms and a den, 2 baths and 2 half baths. The attached 2-car spacious garage features a new floor coating. You will love the layout of this very spacious home! The open, white and bright gourmet kitchen features LED pendant lights, a white center island, Whirlpool stove, microwave, and dishwasher. The open floor plan invites a relaxing atmosphere that you can enjoy wth family and friends. Recessed lighting throughout. Washer dryer hookups in the 3rd floor. Enjoy the views at the master suite that also features a walk-in closet and a double-sink bathroom. New window covers throughout the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 Sonata St have any available units?
1826 Sonata St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 1826 Sonata St have?
Some of 1826 Sonata St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1826 Sonata St currently offering any rent specials?
1826 Sonata St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 Sonata St pet-friendly?
No, 1826 Sonata St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 1826 Sonata St offer parking?
Yes, 1826 Sonata St offers parking.
Does 1826 Sonata St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1826 Sonata St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 Sonata St have a pool?
Yes, 1826 Sonata St has a pool.
Does 1826 Sonata St have accessible units?
No, 1826 Sonata St does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 Sonata St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1826 Sonata St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1826 Sonata St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1826 Sonata St does not have units with air conditioning.
