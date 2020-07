1807 Alta Street

Amenities

BRAND NEW COMMUNITY PORTOLA WALK BY OLSON HOMES. 1925 SQFT LIVING SPACE OFFERS 3 BD 4BA(TWO 1/2 BATHS) PLUS DOWNSTAIRS OFFICE SPACE(OPEN DEN) WITH 1/2BA AND CLOSET. PRIVATE PATIO FOR BBQ PARTY, ENTERTAINING. 2ND LEVEL HAS MAIN LIVING ROOM AND HUGE KITCHEN WITH QUARTZ COUNTER ISLAND, PROVIDES A SPACIOUS OPEN CONCEPT STYLE. THIRD LEVEL HAS 2 BEDROOMS AND MASTER ROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET. VERY CONVENIENT LOCATION TO CLOSE TO COSTCO, TRADER JOES, LOWES, SAMS CLUB, REGAL THEATER, RESTAURANTS.