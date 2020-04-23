All apartments in La Habra
1610 Calle Don Juan

1610 Calle Don Juan · No Longer Available
Location

1610 Calle Don Juan, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 baths, house with a pool - Property Id: 135487

This beautiful house has four specious bedrooms (one which could make a beautiful office) two recently remodeled bathrooms, a fire place, 3 car garage, inside laundry room, and a gorgeous pool with jacuzzi and entertainment area. This house is in a desirable neighborhood in La Habra, with a nice view of the city, and minutes away from many shopping complexes and in an excellent school district.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/135487
Property Id 135487

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4999237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 Calle Don Juan have any available units?
1610 Calle Don Juan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 1610 Calle Don Juan have?
Some of 1610 Calle Don Juan's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 Calle Don Juan currently offering any rent specials?
1610 Calle Don Juan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 Calle Don Juan pet-friendly?
No, 1610 Calle Don Juan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 1610 Calle Don Juan offer parking?
Yes, 1610 Calle Don Juan offers parking.
Does 1610 Calle Don Juan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 Calle Don Juan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 Calle Don Juan have a pool?
Yes, 1610 Calle Don Juan has a pool.
Does 1610 Calle Don Juan have accessible units?
No, 1610 Calle Don Juan does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 Calle Don Juan have units with dishwashers?
No, 1610 Calle Don Juan does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1610 Calle Don Juan have units with air conditioning?
No, 1610 Calle Don Juan does not have units with air conditioning.
