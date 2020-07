Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Beautiful two-story brand new home with a private yard, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, new collection of solar, all-electric. Master bedroom has double sink and large walk-in closet. Separate laundry room, two car attached garage. Enjoy convenient access to top attractions from the new Civic Center, library, sports parks to biking trails and The Children's Museum.