1490 West Lambert Road

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill internet access

This beautifully updated condo apartment (each unit privately owned), is located in the serene, quiet, and picturesque gated community of Creekside in La Habra. Surrounded by lush vegetation and bordering a creek, the ground has pavilions, stainless steel has community grills and cooking areas surrounded by high-end tiling, pagodas and parks, and more. It is a well-maintained pet-friendly community with tons of green space and no restricted areas.



The 1-bedroom apartment is located in one of the inner buildings and is on the second floor. It overlooks the community pool and is central to all of the community features. It features granite counters, a gas range/oven, over-the-range microwave to save you counter space, a dishwasher, and a refrigerator. The cabinets are new, and the bathroom and kitchen counters and cabinets are matching. The home has new paint, carpet, tiling, and more!



This apartment is pet friendly, maximum of two pets



Rent includes water, sewage, trash, and gas. You only pay for electricity and your internet/cable.



There are no washer/dryer hookups. It does have an incredibly well-maintained laundry facility downstairs. See the photo to see how great it is!



There's a carport assigned #156 and permitted parking within the gated parking area.



Call today to schedule a showing!



PARKING NOTE FOR SHOWINGS: The Creekside community is in the back part of another community called Woodlake. Creekside has several gates. Go just past the last gate on Lambert Rd and park in front of the building for 1460 W Lambert Rd. There is a secured pedestrian entrance. Call for showing instructions!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.