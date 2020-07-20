All apartments in La Habra
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:53 PM

1490 West Lambert Road

1490 West Lambert Road · No Longer Available
Location

1490 West Lambert Road, La Habra, CA 90631
Lowell

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
This beautifully updated condo apartment (each unit privately owned), is located in the serene, quiet, and picturesque gated community of Creekside in La Habra. Surrounded by lush vegetation and bordering a creek, the ground has pavilions, stainless steel has community grills and cooking areas surrounded by high-end tiling, pagodas and parks, and more. It is a well-maintained pet-friendly community with tons of green space and no restricted areas.

The 1-bedroom apartment is located in one of the inner buildings and is on the second floor. It overlooks the community pool and is central to all of the community features. It features granite counters, a gas range/oven, over-the-range microwave to save you counter space, a dishwasher, and a refrigerator. The cabinets are new, and the bathroom and kitchen counters and cabinets are matching. The home has new paint, carpet, tiling, and more!

This apartment is pet friendly, maximum of two pets

Rent includes water, sewage, trash, and gas. You only pay for electricity and your internet/cable.

There are no washer/dryer hookups. It does have an incredibly well-maintained laundry facility downstairs. See the photo to see how great it is!

There's a carport assigned #156 and permitted parking within the gated parking area.

Call today to schedule a showing!

PARKING NOTE FOR SHOWINGS: The Creekside community is in the back part of another community called Woodlake. Creekside has several gates. Go just past the last gate on Lambert Rd and park in front of the building for 1460 W Lambert Rd. There is a secured pedestrian entrance. Call for showing instructions!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1490 West Lambert Road have any available units?
1490 West Lambert Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 1490 West Lambert Road have?
Some of 1490 West Lambert Road's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1490 West Lambert Road currently offering any rent specials?
1490 West Lambert Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1490 West Lambert Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1490 West Lambert Road is pet friendly.
Does 1490 West Lambert Road offer parking?
Yes, 1490 West Lambert Road offers parking.
Does 1490 West Lambert Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1490 West Lambert Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1490 West Lambert Road have a pool?
Yes, 1490 West Lambert Road has a pool.
Does 1490 West Lambert Road have accessible units?
No, 1490 West Lambert Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1490 West Lambert Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1490 West Lambert Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1490 West Lambert Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1490 West Lambert Road does not have units with air conditioning.
