1485 W Lambert Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very Spacious Townhome with large two bedrooms that feature vaulted ceilings and two full bathrooms with half bath at downstairs. Formal dining room, step down living room with fireplace, large storage area in garage. Upgraded kitchen has granite counter tops and cherry wood cabinets. Kitchen area has breakfast area with access to beautiful patio. 2 car garage has direct access. Park like complex.

This home is Quiet ,bright and Airy. Close to shopping and entertainments.

No Pets please.