Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:26 PM

1485 W Lambert Road

1485 West Lambert Road · No Longer Available
Location

1485 West Lambert Road, La Habra, CA 90631
Lowell

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very Spacious Townhome with large two bedrooms that feature vaulted ceilings and two full bathrooms with half bath at downstairs. Formal dining room, step down living room with fireplace, large storage area in garage. Upgraded kitchen has granite counter tops and cherry wood cabinets. Kitchen area has breakfast area with access to beautiful patio. 2 car garage has direct access. Park like complex.
This home is Quiet ,bright and Airy. Close to shopping and entertainments.
No Pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1485 W Lambert Road have any available units?
1485 W Lambert Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 1485 W Lambert Road have?
Some of 1485 W Lambert Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1485 W Lambert Road currently offering any rent specials?
1485 W Lambert Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1485 W Lambert Road pet-friendly?
No, 1485 W Lambert Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 1485 W Lambert Road offer parking?
Yes, 1485 W Lambert Road offers parking.
Does 1485 W Lambert Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1485 W Lambert Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1485 W Lambert Road have a pool?
No, 1485 W Lambert Road does not have a pool.
Does 1485 W Lambert Road have accessible units?
No, 1485 W Lambert Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1485 W Lambert Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1485 W Lambert Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1485 W Lambert Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1485 W Lambert Road does not have units with air conditioning.
